WTA Tour: Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beaten by Jodie Burrage on return to action at ATX Open in Texas

British No 6 Jodie Burrage spoiled Petra Kvitova's return to the WTA Tour to march into the second round of the ATX Open in Texas.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova had not played since the China Open towards the end of the 2023 season following the birth of her son Petr.

Kvitova, 34, resumed her career at the WTA 250 event after being given a wild card and despite an excellent display went down in three sets to Burrage.

Burrage sent down a career-high 14 aces to register a 3-6 6-4 6-4 victory against the former world No 2 and set up a last-16 meeting with Ajla Tomljanovic.

"She's an absolute champion," Burrage said. "I knew I was going to have to fight out here.

"Got off to a pretty shaky start but she came out like she hadn't been away for 17 months. She was slapping everything and it was going in, so I knew then who I was up against.

"There was no doubt in my mind that she's the same player that she was when she was on tour 17 months ago. Very happy with how I composed myself, got myself back in that match, and fought until the end."

Burrage had considered retirement last season as she battled to work her way back after wrist and ankle injuries.

Kvitova has accepted a wild card into the main draw at next month's BNP Paribas Open. She is also planning to play at the Miami Open but has yet to confirm her schedule for the remainder of the WTA Tour season.

"I don't expect anything, basically," said Kvitova ahead of her return. "I'm here -- that's already a big deal for me. Sometimes I'm really surprised by myself. Like, why I did it [the comeback]? But I think I would have regretted it if I didn't come back.

"I'm not putting any goals on myself, I will never play as good as I was playing when I was winning tournaments. Yeah, we'll see. I want to enjoy myself playing tennis, and I think it will take time."

Elsewhere, Britian's Fran Jones continued her superb week in Mexico with progress into the second round of the Merida Open.

Jones, who is ranked world No 136 came through qualifying to make round one and was 6-4 3-0 up when opponent Mayar Sherif retired.

