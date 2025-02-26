WTA Tour: Jodie Burrage knocked out by Ajla Tomljanovic in Texas after win over Petra Kvitova

Britain's Jodie Burrage saw her campaign at the ATX Open in Texas come to an end as she was beaten by Ajla Tomljanovic over three sets on Wednesday.

Burrage suffered a 4-6 6-3 6-0 defeat to her Australian counterpart as she was knocked out having beaten two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the previous round.

Burrage produced 11 aces to follow up the 14 she had registered against Kvitova, but could only convert one of 10 break points on the day.

The world No 189 clinched the opening set having broken Tomljanovic in the seventh game, before a double fault saw her fall 3-1 down in the second as Tomljanovic served out to draw level.

It was one-way traffic from there onwards as Tomljanovic cruised through six straight games to book her spot in the next round after one hour and 47 minutes.

Elsewhere Jessica Pegula overcame Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-1 6-3, while Anna Blinkova beat Tatjana Maria 6-2 6-2.

Burrage considered retirement last season as she was forced to miss six months through injury before making her return in September.

She featured in the main draw of the Australian Open at the start of the year, beating Leolia Jeanjean before being knocked out by Coco Gauff in the second round.

