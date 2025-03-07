Nick Kyrgios' tennis future unclear after former Wimbledon finalist forced to retire hurt at Indian Wells

Nick Kyrgios' tennis future is unclear with the former Wimbledon finalist still searching for his first win of 2025 after retiring hurt with a wrist injury at Indian Wells.

The Australian withdrew from his first-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp while trailing 7-6 (9-7) 3-0 after becoming visibly upset during a medical timeout.

Kyrgios is now 0-3 so far this year after a defeat to Jacob Fearnley at the Australian Open followed a loss to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the Brisbane International.

The 29-year-old played just one match in 2023 and missed the whole of 2024 due to injury and surgeries on his right wrist and knee.

"It's all an experiment at this point," Kyrgios said after his match with Van de Zandschulp, in which he fashioned a set point in the tie-breaker.

"I was told I was arguably maybe not ever playing tennis again. [But] I feel I'm like right there. I feel like I can compete. I competed with a very good player and I had chances - set points and break points.

"I'm there, but if I'm not able to finish matches it doesn't really matter at this point. I'm not too sure right now. I don't even... I'm not sure how it's going to pull up tomorrow.

Will Kyrgios be fit to play in Miami?

"I want to go out there and I want to compete. If I really didn't want to play, I didn't have to rehab, I didn't have to try and get back on the court. I want to play.

"No one in the sport had a wrist reconstruction and tried to play after that. Players had surgery but nowhere near as bad as what I've had. I'll just keep looking forward and try to do the right thing."

Asked whether he will now play at the Miami Open from March 18-30, Kyrgios said: "The time frame is not ideal, but I was scheduled to play so I will see how my wrist responds.

"If not Miami, I will keep looking forward. I can't keep looking back and being disappointed. Otherwise I don't know how much enjoyment I will have in that."

Van de Zandschulp will play Novak Djokovic in the second round at Indian Wells.

