Novak Djokovic wants to extend partnership with coach Andy Murray through to Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic hopes to continue his partnership with coach Andy Murray through the French Open and Wimbledon.

Murray is back by Djokovic's side at Indian Wells this week and will also be in in the Serb's team at the Miami Open later this month after initially coaching him during his run to the semi-finals of January's Australian Open.

Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals in Melbourne - he could now meet the Spaniard in the same stage at Indian Wells - before a hamstring injury forced him to withdraw from his clash with Alexander Zverev in the last four.

On Murray, the 24-time Grand Slam champion said: "I'm enjoying the relationship with Andy.

"I still feel like we are going through the process of getting to know each other on the court in a different way than we have known each other for 25 years.

"So it's obviously a new role for him. He's also exploring it and trying to understand how he can excel in it.

"[At the Australian Open], I think I played maybe the best tennis that I played in quite some time. So I definitely attribute that to the work I had with Andy."

Djokovic: Injury is hopefully behind me

Djokovic lost in the first round at the Qatar Open, beaten in straight sets by Matteo Berrettini, but believes he is now fully over his injury issues as he prepares to face Botic van de Zanschulp in the second round at Indian Wells.

The 37-year-old will play the 'Sunshine Double' of this event and then the Miami Open for the first time in six years.

Djokovic added: "The injury is behind me. I mean, hopefully.

"I haven't felt any problems prior to Doha and at the end of the Doha tournament I felt completely fine, as I have felt in the lead-up to Indian Wells.

"I haven't done really well in Indian Wells and Miami ever since 2016 or '17. I struggled to find my best game here.

"I'm not going to get younger, I know that. But I definitely look to go deep in the tournament. I've done, I think, the right things in preparation."

