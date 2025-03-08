WTA Tour: Katie Boulter makes winning comeback at Indian Wells and sets up meeting with Elena Rybakina

Katie Boulter marked her WTA Tour return by battling back from a set down to claim a hard-fought victory over Irina-Camelia Begu in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Boulter was playing just her third tournament of the year and first match since January's Australian Open, due to a foot injury, with the Brit given a bye to face Begu on Friday.

The 28-year-old was broken in the fourth game and fell 4-1 down in the opening set, where she registered six double faults, but responded by breaking back to love in the seventh game on her way to forcing a tie-break.

Image: Katie Boulter defeated Irina-Camelia Begu at Indian Wells on Friday

Begu won the opening set before Boulter responded by dropping just three games over the next two, winning 6-7 6-3 6-0 to claim her first main-draw victory at Indian Wells in her career.

"When I haven't played any matches for a while, I'm obviously going to come out a bit rusty," Boulter told Sky Sports. "Honestly, on the practice court, I felt a little bit undercooked and I'm still trying to look after my body.

"I think the biggest win for me today is getting through a whole match and we'll see how the foot reacts in the next couple of days. Honestly, I'm beaming with that win. Sometimes it's just about fighting and finding a way and today I did that."

Boulter will have a tough challenge in the third round against former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, with the seventh seed seeing off Dutchwoman Suzan Lamens in straight sets.

Image: Elena Rybakina will face Katie Boulter in the third round

"I've got absolutely nothing to lose," Boulter said. "I was playing some of my best tennis and I'm pretty sure she absolutely kicked me off the court last time I played her. I've got no expectations.

"I'm just coming back from injury. The biggest win is getting through a match and then playing back-to-back matches is a dream for me right now for my body. So very happy. We'll see what we can do."

