Cameron Norrie advances at Indian Wells but top seed Alexander Zverev out after playing 'terrible' again

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie fought from a set down to reach the third round at Indian Wells but top seed Alexander Zverev was dumped out.

Norrie - champion at this event in 2021 - upset 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka 3-6 6-4 7-5 to secure a showdown with 10th seed Tommy Paul in the last 32 on Sunday.

The Brit leads his career head-to-head with Paul 3-1 but the pair have not met since the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2022 when Norrie won in straight sets.

Zverev lost 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) to world No 43 Tallon Griekspoor after serving for the match in the second set.

The world No 2 has now failed to pass the quarter-finals in each of the four events he has played since being beaten by Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final in January.

Zverev: I am disappointed with my game

Sinner's three-month ban has given Zverev the chance to push for world No 1 status but the German says he is not thinking about that now as his poor form continues.

"It was [on my mind] in the beginning. Now it's less, because I'm just playing terrible, said Zverev.

"I have to find my game before thinking about that because to be world No 1 you have to win tournaments, and I'm not getting past the first or second round at the moment.

"I'm not playing a level that I want to play, definitely not playing anywhere near what I played in Australia. I'm just disappointed with my game."

"Right now it's not clicking. I have to find a way to make that happen."

Image: Zverev is 4-4 since reaching the Australian Open final in January

Griekspoor, who finally converted his sixth match point, said: "I'm incredibly proud. It was such a mental battle to beat him. I beat him once but then lost the next six times so it was such a mental thing. Happy to finally get it out of the way."

Fourth seed Casper Rudd joined Zverev in being knocked out as he lost 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-2 to America's Marcus Giron, with the crowd erupting after the home player triumphed.

"That was an amazing win. It will be one I look back on with amazing memories," California-born Giron said. "To do it here at my favourite tournament is special.

"It was the tournament I came to when I was younger and it was an amazing atmosphere."

