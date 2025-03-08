Indian Wells: Britain's Sonay Kartal overcomes Beatriz Haddad Maia as Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek also progress

British No 3 Sonay Kartal recorded the biggest win of her career so far as she beat world No 17 Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Saturday.

Kartal, who received a lucky loser spot in the main draw, overcame the Brazilian in style with a 6-2 6-1 victory to set up a clash with Russia's Polina Kudermetova after her win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The 23-year-old beat her first top-20 opponent while securing a spot in the last 32 of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Kartal is currently ranked 83rd in the world after moving into the top 100 thanks to her first tour title in Monastir last October.

She secured a place in the main draw after Sloane Stephens was forced to withdraw due to injury, capitalising emphatically as she followed up her opening-round win over Varvara Lepchenko by dominating Haddad Maia.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

World No 3 Coco Gauff fended off a fightback from Moyuka Uchijima to reach the third round with a 6-4 3-6 7-6 victory over her Japanese opponent, who had knocked out Emma Raducanu in the opening round.

Former US Open champion Gauff will now progress to face Maria Sakkari following the world No 29's 6-0 6-3 victory against Viktoriya Tomova.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Anastasia Potapova against Madison Keys from Indian Wells

Madison Keys cruised to a 6-3 6-0 victory over Anastasia Potapova in her first court appearance since winning the Australian Open as she increased her winning run to 13 matches.

"I'm so happy to be here," Keys said in her post-game interview.

"Australia was obviously an amazing moment so it's really nice to be playing at home for my first tournament back at a place I've played at so many times in front of some amazing people."

Jasmine Paolini beat Iva Jovic 7-6 1-6 6-3, while Donna Vekic advanced with a 6-3 6-3 win over Elina Avanesyan.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and on the Sky Sports app.