Cameron Norrie knocked out of Indian Wells in third round as British No 2 loses to American 10th seed Tommy Paul

Cameron Norrie's run at Indian Wells was ended in the third round with a 6-3 7-5 defeat to American 10th seed Tommy Paul.

Norrie won this prestigious event in 2021 and went on to reach the quarter-finals in the following two years but has now matched his last-32 exit from 12 months ago after going down in straight sets.

The British No 2's loss was sealed via a double fault - his third of that game - as Paul secured a last-16 encounter against fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, whose round-three opponent Alex Michelsen retired after just two games and one point due to apparent food poisoning.

Image: Norrie registered three double faults in the final game of the match

Draper sole Brit left in men's singles

British No 2 Norrie - who defeated Luca Nardi and 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka to reach this stage - was broken three times in the first set by Paul and then slipped a break down at 4-2 in the second before rallying to 4-4 and then moving 0-30 up on his opponent's serve.

Paul fought back from that predicament and then pounced in the 12th game of the second set after Norrie's glut of serving errors.

Norrie's defeat means Jack Draper is the sole Brit left standing in the men's singles after Jacob Fearnley was eliminated in round one by Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, who went on to lose to Draper.

Medvedev advances alongside Griekspoor and Tsitsipas

Medvedev said of his bizarre win over Michelsen: "I like the way he plays and I think it would have been an interesting match. It was unfortunate for him but it happens. I hope he feels better soon."

Elsewhere, Tallon Griekspoor backed up his victory over top seed Alexander Zverev with 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win over big-serving 29th seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to book a last-16 clash versus Frances Tiafoe or Yosuke Watanuki.

Plus, Stefanos Tsitsipas - a week on from winning the Dubai Tennis Championships - beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-3 to reach the fourth round in California, with Holger Rune or Ugo Humbert next for him.

