Great Britain's Katie Boulter out of Indian Wells after straight-sets defeat to Elena Rybakina in third round

British No 1 Katie Boulter is out of Indian Wells after a 6-0 7-5 defeat to seventh seed Elena Rybakina in the third round.

Rybakina won 80 per cent of points on her first serve and struck 13 winners to Boulter's two in a one-sided 26-minute first set in which she converted three of her five break points.

Boulter finally got on the board in the second game of the second set before breaking for the first time at 3-3 but she was broken back serving for the set at 5-4 and then lost serve again as Rybakina clinched victory with a third straight game.

Image: Elena Rybakina is still looking for her first title of 2025

Rybakina is still seeking a first title of 2025, with her best results so far runs to the semi-finals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where she lost to Belinda Bencic and Mirra Andreeva respectively.

The Kazakh could face Andreeva again in the next round at Indian Wells with the Russian teenager playing Denmark's Clara Tauson overnight in a rematch of February's Dubai final.

Andreeva beat Tauson on that occasion to become the youngest winner of a WTA 1000 event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Iga Swiatek's dominant win over Dayana Yastremska in California

Elsewhere, second seed Iga Swiatek maintained her push for back-to-back Indian Wells titles and a third in four years with a 6-0 6-2 thumping of Dayana Yastremska.

The Pole will meet 15th seed Karolina Muchova in the last 16 after the latter beat fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova 7-6 6-1.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and on the Sky Sports app.