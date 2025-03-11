Indian Wells: Iga Swiatek routs Karolina Muchova 6-1 6-1 to reach quarter-finals of BNP Paribas Open

Iga Swiatek continued her sensational winning form at Indian Wells by crushing Karolina Muchova 6-1 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open.

Swiatek brushed aside the Czech 15th seed in just 57 minutes and has marched into the last eight for the loss of only six games in total over three matches.

Second seed Swiatek has now won her last 16 matches in the California desert in straight sets with her semi-final defeat to Elena Rybakina two years ago her only blemish since 2021.

Iga Swiatek's last NINE Indian Wells matches:

🎾18 sets won, 0 sets lost



🎾 27 games dropped in total



🎾 5 sets with 6-0 score



🎾 4 sets with 6-1 score



🎾 AVERAGE set score is 6-1



Swiatek will face the winner of the match between Qinwen Zheng and Marta Kostyuk on Thursday.

Annabel Croft speaking on Sky Sports Tennis: "It wasn't much of a contest right from the word go when she was broken in that opening game. She hadn't got enough first serves in and it kind of went from bad to worse where she struggled to get on the scoreboard.

"She did well to get the two games she did to be honest with you. I just think these conditions did not suit Muchova at all. She couldn't keep the ball going or stay with Swiatek in those slow baseline exchanges.

"Swiatek looks so comfortable. She's not rushed, she's balanced on all the groundstrokes, she creates the angles and she is rock solid at the back."

