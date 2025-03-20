Jacob Fearnley on finding life in tennis 'surreal' being around the likes of Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios

Britain's Jacob Fearnley finds it "surreal" playing alongside the world's best players having gone through the American collegiate system at Texas University.

The 23-year-old Edinburgh-born star attended Texas Christian University in the United States where he studied kinesiology - the study of human movement.

He accrued a series of accolades, including topping the doubles rankings, assisting the university to No 1 in the team rankings and winning back-to-back National Indoor Championships.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fearnley won his first ATP Challenger title as a qualifier at the Rothesay Open Nottingham in 2024 to crack into the top 500 for the first time. That acted as a springboard for an incredible run which saw him win a further four Challenger titles in a single year.

He also played Novak Djokovic on Centre Court at Wimbledon as a wildcard and pushed the 24-time Grand Slam champion to four sets.

As recently as October 2023, his ranking was No 1,893 but within the space of 12 months, he broke into the world's top 100 for the first time in his career.

Image: Fearnley defeated home favourite Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open

The British No 3 continued his rise at the Australian Open where he faced former Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios on his return to his home Slam after 18 months away from tennis.

Fearnley called his win over Kyrgios "one of the best experiences of my life" before fighting from a set down to defeat rising French star Arthur Cazaux in four to set up a blockbuster third-round meeting with world No 2 Zverev, where he eventually suffered a 6-3 6-4 6-4 loss.

He has qualified for the Miami Open and will play Benjamin Bonzi from 3pm on Thursday and speaking to Sky Sports Tennis about the aspects of tennis that have surprised him most, Fearnley said: "It's been a brilliant experience but just getting around playing against these big players that I've been watching on TV since a young age is something that I've had to get used.

"It's still a little bit surreal but the more I'm surrounded but it the more I'm getting used to it. But I can't complain - it's awesome!

"Any match in front of big crowds and big stadiums I take confidence from and I can learn a lot from.

"I've had the opportunity to play Zverev, to play Djokovic, Kyrgios - although he wasn't at his best, there were 10,000 people there all against me. Those experiences I take, I learn from and hopefully in a big tournament I can use those experiences as well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fearnley spoke to Sky Sports News about his experience of playing Novak Djokovic in the second round at Wimbledon

Fearnley also spoke about how comfortable he was made to feel at Texas Christian University [TCU], as well as being followed by fans supporting the 'Horned Frogs', who are the athletic teams that represent the University.

He said: "I pretty much went home for one Christmas and maybe one summer in my five years at TCU so I've been extremely comfortable here. It seems everywhere I go there are some frogs around."

Fearnley's coach Juan Martin, who was his team-mate at TCU, believes all of his experiences are a monumental help in his development.

"We always discuss that match with Djokovic at Wimbledon, because it was such a big moment and you get to live so many experiences in one. Home crowd, Wimbledon - his favourite tournament as a British player - Centre Court against Djokovic," Martin said.

"[You have] pressure just seeing your mom out there, seeing your dad out there, buddies that flew from Spain, from the US, just to watch him play.

"It's just a massive stage, so you get to experience a lot. But he's still quite fresh, quite new here as well. Every match is a new experience, and we are learning what to do and what not to do as well."

Who is Jacob Fearnley?

Place of birth: Edinburgh, Scotland.



University: Texas Christian University, USA.



Family: His mum Samantha was a human resources manager at the National Health Service and his father Craig worked for Johnson Controls.



Fun fact: Fearnley practised with Roger Federer at Wimbledon when he was a junior.



Tennis beginnings: Fearnley started playing tennis at the age of three.



Draper: Fearnley can be right at the top of the game

Image: Jack Draper is backing Fearnley to go right to the very top of the men's game

Jack Draper has also talked up Fearnley's game, saying he has the ability and talent to go right to the very top.

The British No 1 said: "We played so many times when we were younger. We had a really good friendship and a good rivalry. He's somebody who can be right at the top of the game. His personality, lovely guy and just an incredible player as well so I think it's really exciting we've got another player coming through on the men's side."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joao Fonseca discussed Fearnley ahead of their match at Indian Wells which the teenage Brazilian won

Fearnley's exceptional form earned him a maiden call-up to Great Britain's Davis Cup squad for their tie with Japan where he beat former world No 4 Kei Nishikori 6-3 6-3.

Despite a 3-2 defeat to Japan, the Scot went into Indian Wells with real hopes of going deep into the tournament. However, he missed out on a meeting with fellow Briton Jack Draper when he was beaten on his debut by rising star Joao Fonseca.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.