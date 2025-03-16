Miami Open draw: Emma Raducanu to face Japan's Sayaka Ishii in first round
Emma Raducanu drawn against Japan's Sayaka Ishii in first round of Miami Open; Katie Boulter could face Iga Swiatek if she wins first two matches; watch the 2025 Miami Open live on Sky Sports Tennis from March 18 to 30
Sunday 16 March 2025 19:43, UK
Emma Raducanu will face Japan's Sayaka Ishii in the first round of the Miami Open, with Britain's Katie Boulter drawn against Peyton Stearns.
Raducanu will be bidding to improve on her previous tournament outing - a straight sets defeat to Moyuka Uchijima in the first round at Indian Wells - when she walks out at Miami Gardens, live on Sky Sports.
American eighth-seed Emma Navarro lies in wait in the next round should Raducanu progress, while a favourable draw keeps the British No 2 away from big names until a potential round-of-16 clash against fourth-seed Jessica Pegula.
Katie Boulter has been handed a less favourable draw, with second seed Iga Swiatek potentially waiting in the round of 32, if the British No 1 wins her first match against Peyton Stearns and overcomes Elise Mertens in the next round.
Defending champion Danielle Collins, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are among the 32 seeded players to receive a bye into the second round.
Emma Raducanu's 2025 results
|Tournament
|Result
|Australian Open
|Third round
|Singapore Open
|First round
|Abu Dhabi Open
|First round
|Qatar Open
|First round
|Dubai Championships
|Second round
|BNP Paribas Open
|First round
|Indian Wells
|First round
Raducanu profile
- Age: 22
- Place of birth: Toronto
- Lives: Bromley, Kent
- Grand Slam debut: Wimbledon 2021
- Grand Slam titles: US Open 2021
- World Ranking: 55
What is Raducanu's current ranking?
Raducanu is ranked No 55 in the world (as of February 27) although it is some way off her career-high ranking of 10, which she held back in July 2022.
