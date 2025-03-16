Miami Open draw: Emma Raducanu to face Japan's Sayaka Ishii in first round

Emma Raducanu will face Japan's Sayaka Ishii in the first round of the Miami Open, with Britain's Katie Boulter drawn against Peyton Stearns.

Raducanu will be bidding to improve on her previous tournament outing - a straight sets defeat to Moyuka Uchijima in the first round at Indian Wells - when she walks out at Miami Gardens, live on Sky Sports.

American eighth-seed Emma Navarro lies in wait in the next round should Raducanu progress, while a favourable draw keeps the British No 2 away from big names until a potential round-of-16 clash against fourth-seed Jessica Pegula.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Emma Raducanu's first-round match against Moyuka Uchijima at Indian Wells

Katie Boulter has been handed a less favourable draw, with second seed Iga Swiatek potentially waiting in the round of 32, if the British No 1 wins her first match against Peyton Stearns and overcomes Elise Mertens in the next round.

Defending champion Danielle Collins, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are among the 32 seeded players to receive a bye into the second round.

Emma Raducanu's 2025 results Tournament Result Australian Open Third round Singapore Open First round Abu Dhabi Open First round Qatar Open First round Dubai Championships Second round BNP Paribas Open First round Indian Wells First round

Raducanu profile Age: 22

Place of birth: Toronto

Lives: Bromley, Kent

Grand Slam debut: Wimbledon 2021

Grand Slam titles: US Open 2021

World Ranking: 55

What is Raducanu's current ranking?

Raducanu is ranked No 55 in the world (as of February 27) although it is some way off her career-high ranking of 10, which she held back in July 2022.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch the 2025 Miami Open from Tuesday with coverage beginning at 7pm on Sky Sports Tennis, or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.