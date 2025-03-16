 Skip to content
Miami Open draw: Emma Raducanu to face Japan's Sayaka Ishii in first round

Emma Raducanu drawn against Japan's Sayaka Ishii in first round of Miami Open; Katie Boulter could face Iga Swiatek if she wins first two matches; watch the 2025 Miami Open live on Sky Sports Tennis from March 18 to 30

Sunday 16 March 2025 19:43, UK

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain reacts while playing against Maria Sakkari of Greece during the first round on Day One of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, part of the Hologic WTA Tour at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on February 16, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)
Image: Emma Raducanu learns first opponent for Miami Open, live on Sky Sports

Emma Raducanu will face Japan's Sayaka Ishii in the first round of the Miami Open, with Britain's Katie Boulter drawn against Peyton Stearns.

Raducanu will be bidding to improve on her previous tournament outing - a straight sets defeat to Moyuka Uchijima in the first round at Indian Wells - when she walks out at Miami Gardens, live on Sky Sports.

American eighth-seed Emma Navarro lies in wait in the next round should Raducanu progress, while a favourable draw keeps the British No 2 away from big names until a potential round-of-16 clash against fourth-seed Jessica Pegula.

Highlights of Emma Raducanu's first-round match against Moyuka Uchijima at Indian Wells

Katie Boulter has been handed a less favourable draw, with second seed Iga Swiatek potentially waiting in the round of 32, if the British No 1 wins her first match against Peyton Stearns and overcomes Elise Mertens in the next round.

Defending champion Danielle Collins, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are among the 32 seeded players to receive a bye into the second round.

Emma Raducanu's 2025 results

Tournament Result
Australian Open Third round
Singapore Open First round
Abu Dhabi Open First round
Qatar Open First round
Dubai Championships Second round
BNP Paribas Open First round
Indian Wells First round

Raducanu profile

  • Age: 22
  • Place of birth: Toronto
  • Lives: Bromley, Kent
  • Grand Slam debut: Wimbledon 2021
  • Grand Slam titles: US Open 2021
  • World Ranking: 55

What is Raducanu's current ranking?

Raducanu is ranked No 55 in the world (as of February 27) although it is some way off her career-high ranking of 10, which she held back in July 2022.

Watch the 2025 Miami Open from Tuesday with coverage beginning at 7pm on Sky Sports Tennis, or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app.

