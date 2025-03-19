Miami Open: Emma Raducanu cruises to straight-sets victory over Japan's Sayaka Ishii in first round

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu cruised to a 6-2 6-1 victory over Japan's wildcard Sayaka Ishii in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday.

Raducanu started fast by claiming the opening two games before Ishii found her rhythm and levelled at 2-2 but the Brit reeled off four successive games to take the first set 6-2.

The 2021 US Open champion continued her dominance in the second set, extending her streak of successive games won to nine as her 19-year-old Japanese opponent, ranked 188th in the world, struggled in the Florida sun.

Ishii avoided a whitewash in the second set by holding serve in the sixth game before Raducanu took her first match-point opportunity to claim victory in one hour and five minutes.

It is Raducanu's first victory in Miami and she will face the tournament's eighth seed Emma Navarro in the second round.

Raducanu's win over Ishii saw her improve on disappointment at Indian Wells in her previous tournament appearance, a first-round straight-sets defeat by Moyuka Uchijima.

"I was just so focused on every point and trying to compete, that was my main objective today," Raducanu said on Sky Sports Tennis.

"I was just trying my best on every point and bringing some energy and competitiveness. Maybe that's been missing in the last couple of months, so I was really proud of that and it's nice to win.

"I was playing a tough opponent, young wildcards are so dangerous so I was pleased I managed to come through."

Speaking about facing Navarro in the next round, Raducanu said: "She can manoeuvre the ball well and has a lot of variety.

"It is deceiving how hard she hits the backhand especially. We're quite similar in terms of our build and our game I think it'll be an interesting match-up, and one that I'm looking forward to, and I guess right now one I don't have pressure on."

