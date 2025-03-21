 Skip to content

Novak Djokovic makes emphatic return to Miami Open as Nick Kyrgios is knocked out

Playing in Miami for the first time since 2019, Novak Djokovic ended his three-match losing streak against Rinky Hijikata at the Miami Open; watch all the action from the Miami Open on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, NOW and the Sky Sports app

Friday 21 March 2025 22:23, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Novak Djokovic made an impressive start to his campaign as he looks to win a record seventh Miami Open title

Novak Djokovic snapped his three-match losing streak as he made an emphatic return to the Miami Open in the chase for a record seventh title.

Djokovic, bidding to move clear of Andre Agassi for the most titles in Miami tournament history, finished strongly against Australia's Rinky Hijikata, who turned the second set into a battle before being crushed in the tie-break.

Djokovic, the number four seed, took the opening set with ease 6-0 but was taken the distance in the second before triumphing 7-1 in the tie-break.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Djokovic says his flawless set and a half against Rinky Hijikata helped him settle on his return to Miami for the first time since 2019

"I was playing really well, at a very high level from the beginning," said Djokovic, who tied Rafael Nadal for the most ATP Masters 1000 match wins.

"I knew exactly what I wanted to do tactically. I played him in the first match of the season in Brisbane. So I think it was good to do some homework, look at those videos."

In the third round, the Serbian will face lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli, who rallied past fast-rising American Alex Michelsen 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 6-3.

Djokovic ties Nadal for most Masters 1000 match wins


Djokovic, Nadal - 410

Federer - 381

Murray - 230

Agassi - 209

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the match between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov

Nick Kyrgios lost his second-round clash with Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 but was pleased with his performance given his injury troubles.

Also See:

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has spent the last two years struggling with knee and wrist problems but was able to beat qualifier Mackenzie McDonald in the previous round.

"We played a great first set but encouraging that I could finish 2 matches this week! Plenty to work on," Kyrgios said on X.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?


US men's Clay Court Championships (ATP 250) - 31 March-April 6

Grand Prix Hassan II (ATP 250) - 31 March-April 6

Tiriac Open (ATP 250) - 31 March-April 6

Credit One Charleston Open (WTA 500) - 31 March-April 6

Copa Colsanitas Zurich (WTA 250) - 31 March-April 6

Polish second seed Iga Swiatek, a Miami Open winner in 2022, booked her place in the third round with a 6-2 7-5 victory over Caroline Garcia.

Swiatek fell 3-1 behind in the second set and later had to save set point, but she won the last three games to book an appointment with Elise Mertens of Belgium in the next round.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW