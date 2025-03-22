Emma Raducanu: British No 2 set to face American McCartney Kessler in third round at Miami Open

Emma Raducanu has revealed it's been an "emotional time" after a difficult year which has taken a lot out of her as she prepares to face American McCartney Kessler in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday.

It has been a difficult year so far for Raducanu, who parted company with coach Vladimir Platenik after a 14-day trial before the tournament.

Her previous partnership with Nick Cavaday ended because of the coach's ill health, while she was then left cowering in tears on court in Dubai because of the presence of a "fixated" man.

But there was no adverse reaction from world No 60 Raducanu in Miami as she recorded a comprehensive victory over Japanese teenager Sayaka Ishii in her opener before the 22-year-old battled back from the brink to seal her first win against a top-10 opponent in eight months by beating Emma Navarro in three sets.

She will take on fellow unseeded player - world No 48 McCartney Kessler - in the third round in Miami on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

"I don't think it's been an easy couple of months. I have had a lot going on on and off the court," revealed Raducanu after her victory against Navarro.

"I think my goal is to just get to a place where I feel a lot more set and stable with my surroundings. This week I have amazing people who have known me for a very long time. I feel very secure and happy and wanting to fight for them, as well.

"It's a really nice feeling. It has been quite emotional, and, you know, it's taken a lot out of me. But I'm just so happy to be fighting here, and all the wins here just give me extra fuel, extra energy."

Rising star Kessler up next for Raducanu

Raducanu will take on world No 48 McCartney Kessler in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Tennis

Raducanu's opponent Kessler jumped from 217 to 67 at the end of 2024, while she secured her maiden WTA title at the Tennis in the Land WTA 250 event in August.

The 25-year-old added her second title at the Hobart International in January and finished as a runner-up at the ATX Open in March.

Kessler also upset world No 3 Coco Gauff 6-4 7-5 in the second round of the WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February.

She progressed to the third round in Florida with wins against Marie Bouzkova and Linda Noskova.

Raducanu spoke to the Tennis Channel about Kessler, saying: "I know she's a really tough opponent.

"I just saw the end of her match in Dubai with Coco, so you know, she's been playing really well and winning a lot of matches recently, in great form.

"So again, it's a match where I know I'm going to have to be at my best to kind of get through and have a chance."

Delgado: Petchey is someone familiar to Raducanu

Laura Robson spoke to Jamie Delgado about Raducanu working with Mark Petchey

Ahead of her match with last year's US Open semi-finalist, Navarro, Raducanu was seen hitting with Mark Petchey. The former coach of Andy Murray was also in her box for the clash.

Jamie Delgado, who is currently coaching former world No 3 Grigor Dimitrov, spoke about Raducanu's coaching situation.

She is being helped by mentor Jane O'Donoghue and Lawn Tennis Association coach Colin Beecher in Miami after ending her trial period with experienced Slovakian Platenik.

Mark Petchey coached Andy Murray during the early stages of his career

Delgado told Sky Sports Tennis: "It's never the best time to change a coach or change a setup during a tournament. You want that in the off-season so you can get to know the person a bit but it clearly didn't work out with Vladimir Platenik the last couple of weeks and Mark at least is someone familiar to her. He's helped her in the past a few times when she was younger and a bit older, so that could be a nice initial feeling for her to get some form back.

"She's got people around her that she likes, that she trusts, and she's played very good tennis with these people around her before so that can spread confidence. I'm sure having got through that first match she's had a big lift the last couple of days."

Speaking about what Raducanu will be looking for in a coach, Delgado added: "She'll be after somebody with that consistency and familiarity in the long term. I don't know what Mark's commitments are with TV, he's obviously busy as well. It's something that's worked for her in the past and in the short term, it could help her this week."

