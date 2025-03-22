Jack Draper: Jakub Mensik beats Indian Wells champion in Miami Open amid disruption of mass fan exodus

Indian Wells champion Jack Draper was toppled by a blizzard of blistering winners from Jakub Mensik amid a bizarre mass fan exodus disruption midway through the match at the Miami Open.

Talented Czech Mensik landed 21 aces in a straight sets win over Draper 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-3).

British No 1 and new world No 7 Draper, headed into the clash exuding confidence having won the biggest title of his career in California, but Mensik quickly brushed it aside with a stunning performance with two clinical tie-breaks.

Draper was aiming to complete the coveted 'Sunshine Double' but he was unable to convert the sole break point chance he created in the second set.

Mensik's victory sees him advance to the third round, where he will face the winner of the match between Holger Rune and Reilly Opelka.

Brazilian exodus midway through second set

The match was bizarrely forced to be temporarily suspended as Brazilian spectators, having waited on Grandstand for up to three hours, vented their anger on mass after hearing the news with Draper leading 4-3 that Joao Fonseca's clash with Ugo Humbert was being shifted to the main stadium.

The 23-year-old Londoner asked for his match to be paused because of the distraction, with the umpire waiting several minutes for the Brazilian fans to leave.

"You absolutely can't believe it," Laura Robson said courtside. "The boos are very much justified because it's just been announced that Fonseca and Humbert is moving to stadium court. All these Brazilian fans have been sat here for hours and hours are now just finding out and they're trying to head over. The queues are going to be outrageous trying to get in.

"You feel so bad for them and it just makes it really difficult for the two players on court. There's so much drama happening around the crowd and they're just trying to play tennis. Just absolute scenes out here!"

Commentator Jonathan Overend added: "All these Brazilians are going to want to get out unless Jakub Mensik is their second favourite player. There are scores and scores of spectators in the temporary stands trying to get to the exits."

It did not change the momentum, though, with Draper unable to force Mensik out of his rhythm, particularly on serve, in what are very different conditions to Indian Wells.

Mensik magic

Sixth seed Draper, who broke into the top 10 for the first time on Monday, made a flying start, breaking Mensik at the first opportunity, but the teenager levelled at 3-3 and from there on was the better player.

He took advantage of badly-timed errors from Draper in the first tie-break and, although the US Open semi-finalist saved six break points in the second set, the tie-break went the same way, with Mensik clinching one of the biggest victories of his career with a 21st ace.

"The most important thing was the serve today," said Mensik. "That was the key. I knew it was going to be tough in the tie-breaker and the fans were tough today so I tried to stay focused. It was an important time of the match so I had to keep focus."

Draper will head home and turn his focus to the clay season, with British singles hopes in Florida now resting on the shoulders of Emma Raducanu, who takes on McCartney Kessler in the third round on Sunday.

Roger Federer remains the last man to complete the iconic Sunshine Double

2017 Roger Federer - W



2018 Juan Martin del Potro - SF



2019 Dominic Thiem - R2



2022 Taylor Fritz - R4



2023 Carlos Alcaraz - SF



2024 Carlos Alcaraz - QF



2025 Jack Draper - R2



Tale of the Tape

Annabel Croft on Sky Sports Tennis

"I didn't think Jack Draper did a lot wrong, to be honest. He was just up against breathtaking quality and sustained over almost two hours and two tie-break sets. Maybe he would like to get a few more first serves in and not to have defended behind his second serve.

"The whole package that Mensik brought on court, not just the quality of his serving. He read the patterns of play really well, he was patient when he needed to be. We saw the odd serve and volley, we saw drop shots. Incredible! That was such a composed display."

Fearnley crushed by Zverev

Image: Jacob Fearnley's Miami Open campaign was ended in ruthless fashion by German Alexander Zverev

Jacob Fearnley saw his campaign ended in ruthless fashion by former finalist Alexander Zverev 6-2 6-4.

Top seed Zverev suffered a disappointing first-round loss to Tallon Griekspoor in Indian Wells, but made amends with a deadly 74-minute display against the Scot.

"I'm generally happy with my level today," said Zverev, the 2018 Miami runner-up. "In Indian Wells it was very different, so I hope I can continue playing this way and have a great week here."

"I have generally been serving badly, especially after the Australian Open," added Zverev, who reached his third Grand Slam final at this January's Australian Open.

"It's a shot I've worked on since Indian Wells, I had more than two weeks since I lost early there... Of course I'm happy with the win today, but hopefully this is just the start of the tournament, and hopefully I can go deep here."

The world No 2 will next face Jordan Thompson, who powered past Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-1).

Wild card Coleman Wong notched the biggest win of his career after he stunned 13th seed Ben Shelton 7-6 (7-3) 2-6 7-6 (7-5).

"I always trust myself to play in these big stages... I had a tough time [during] the COVID times," said Wong who is based at Rafael Nadal's academy. "I didn't play for a year and a half and I'm really lucky my team keeps supporting me. I'm really happy. This is for you Hong Kong.

"My parents, my coaches, my team. They really helped me a lot from highs and lows. They know that I'm struggling and came in here, [it was] not easy. Playing against a guy like Ben, it's a dream [to do that], since when I was young. Playing big tournaments against top players, I'm really happy."

History-maker Wong

In defeating Ben Shelton at Miami Masters, Coleman Wong become the first player representing Hong Kong to defeat a top-20 player since the ATP rankings were published in 1973.



Third seed Taylor Fritz kick-started his campaign with a hard-earned 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 victory over Lorenzo Sonego.

