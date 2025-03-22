Professional Tennis Players Association accuses ATP of 'schoolyard bully behaviour'

The Professional Tennis Players Association has accused the ATP of attempting to coerce players and is seeking a court order barring such conduct.

The PTPA, a player organisation co-founded by Novak Djokovic, launched legal action against tennis' governing bodies, including the ATP and WTA, earlier this week as it looks to force radical changes to the way the sport is run.

In response, the ATP accused the PTPA of choosing "division and distraction through misinformation over progress" and the war of words ramped up on Saturday.

In a post on the social media site X, PTPA executive director Ahmad Nassar said players had told the organisation that the ATP is "illegally threatening retaliation and attempting to coerce players".

"It has to stop," said Nassar. "Last night we filed a brief motion asking the US judge to prohibit all illegal contact with players by the ATP or any defendant or co-conspirator.

"We've witnessed a doubling down on illegal, coercive, schoolyard bully behaviour. Thankfully, these legal matters will not be judged in the schoolyard. Or on X.

"This is precisely the sort of behaviour that forced us to file these global legal challenges in the first place. Tennis is a large international business and must start acting like one. That's what the law requires, and what players and fans deserve."

In response, an ATP spokesman told PA news agency: "We are aware of the request for an additional court order being sought by the PTPA and refute its assertions.

"At the heart of ATP is our commitment to players. As this is now a legal matter, we have no further comment to make."

Among the PTPA's complaints are the suppression of competition between tournaments, which it says reduces prize money, a draconian ranking points system, an unsustainable schedule and financial exploitation of players.

It also accused the governing bodies of disregarding player welfare by forcing athletes to compete late at night and in extreme heat and branded anti-doping practices an invasion of privacy.

