Miami Open: Emma Raducanu blitzes past Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to move into last eight

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu produced an imperious display against an ill-tempered Amanda Anisimova to march through to the last eight of the Miami Open.

The British No 2 continued to look mightily impressive in Miami taking a comfortable 6-1 6-3 victory over Anisimova, which showed exactly why she is feeling so confident in her game right now.

Raducanu didn't lose a single point on her own service game in the first set as the 22-year-old busied herself all over the court, and a misfiring Anisimova just couldn't find any answers to the Briton's fleet movement.

After being broken twice to open the match, Anisimova did manage to get on the board in the fifth game but her temper was fraying as Raducanu dominated on serve, breaking her opponent for a third time to wrap up the opening set.

Anisimova called for the physio at the end of the first set and although the 17th seed felt able to carry on, Raducanu continued to play positively in the second set. Although it wasn't quite as easy, she was able to make her way through.

Raducanu broke in the fourth game of the second set, before losing her own serve for the first time in the fifth, as Anisimova began to change up her tactics and gain a little bit of confidence.

The former US Open champion managed to break her opponent's serve once again in the sixth game and she didn't look back from there, eventually wrapping up victory in just 68 minutes on Butch Buchholz Court.

Next up, Raducanu will play Jessica Pegula in the last eight.

Raducanu: I've come a long way in the last week

A week is a long time in tennis. So believes Raducanu, following her dominant victory over Anisimova.

The British superstar said she felt liberated in the Florida sunshine as she eased into her first WTA 1000 event quarter-final.

It's been a massive jump in form for Raducanu - her display against Anisimova was light years away from her first-round straight-sets defeat by Moyuka Uchijima at Indian Wells earlier this month.

"I've come a long way in the last week, I think, since Indian Wells," Raducanu said on Sky Sports Tennis. "I wasn't necessarily feeling great about my tennis, about everything, but this week I have, yeah, some really good people around me who I trust and who I have fun with off the court as well and that's extremely important.

"For me, who's just very expressive, and when I play my best, I'm definitely authentic, true to myself and creative - and I feel when I'm boxed in into a regimented way, then I'm not able to kind of express myself in the same way. So I'm happy with how I kind of realised that this week as well."

It was by no means as easy for Raducanu as she made it look against Anisimova. The Brit admitted her opponent's volatility made it a tricky encounter from a mental standpoint.

"I felt something was maybe going down on the other side," Raducanu added. "And, it's really difficult to stay focused when your opponent is making some errors and then all of a sudden, [is] just blasting the lines and winners, and you have no idea what's going on!

"I think those matches, it's almost tougher to stay so 'on' the whole time, because when things are, in a way, more 'normal', you have to be locked in every single point. I'm really proud of how I came through that."

Gauff eliminated by Linette as Sabalenka beats defending champion

Coco Gauff's hopes in Miami were ended on Monday as unseeded Magda Linette eliminated the world No 3 in straight sets.

Linette took victory over the former US Open champion 6-4 6-4 and the Polish player will face Jasmine Paolini after the sixth seed beat Naomi Osaka, coming from a set down to win 3-6 6-4 6-4.

Elsewhere, the world No 1 beat the defending champion as Aryna Sabalenka defeated Danielle Collins, 6-4 6-4. The Belarussian will now face Zheng Qinwen in the next round after the Chinese player beat another American in Ashlyn Krueger on Butch Buchholz Court prior to the Raducanu match.

Meanwhile in the men's singles in Miami, top seed Alexander Zverev won against Australia's Jordan Thompson after fighting back from a poor start to take the win 7-5 6-4.

The main US hopeful Taylor Fritz also progressed to the fourth round, with a 7-5 6-3 win over Denis Shapovalov, to set up a clash with Australia's Adam Walton, who overcame Hong Kong's Coleman Wong 7-6(6) 4-6 6-4.

Czech pair Tomas Machac and Jakub Mensik also progressed following victories on Monday.

