Emma Raducanu: Former coach Vladimir Platenik says 'stress' and 'pressure' was behind split after just two weeks
Emma Raducanu ended her trial with coach Vladimir Platenik after just two weeks following her first-round exit at Indian Wells; Raducanu faces Emma Navarro in the second round of the Miami Open live on Sky Sports Tennis on Friday
Friday 21 March 2025 08:12, UK
Coach Vladimir Platenik understands Emma Raducanu's decision to part ways with him and says the British star has been "feeling stressed".
Raducanu is back on the search for another new coach after working with Platenik for just two weeks before ending their trial period together.
It comes after the 2021 US Open champion suffered a first-round defeat to Moyuka Uchijima at Indian Wells.
"I totally understand Emma, she's not in an easy position. The world is looking at her after the US Open and everybody is expecting, including herself, what she is going to do next," Platenik told BBC Sport.
"So for me it's absolutely understandable that she's under a lot of pressure. She told me she was feeling stressed.
"There are no hard feelings from my side. She finished the relationship in a fair way, maybe too quickly, but this is tennis, this is sport. We need to respect that.
"She was not feeling OK, and that was her decision. I didn't want to go into deeper communication about that. I think the player needs to feel good, and the player needs to make a decision. Sometimes you make a good decision, and sometimes bad."
Coaching changes have become something of a theme in Raducanu's career, though the 22-year-old did appear to have found some stability alongside Nick Cavaday having appointed him ahead of the 2024 Australian Open before he stepped aside for health reasons at the start of 2025. She has not had a permanent coach since.
Raducanu returned to winning ways this week when she coasted to a 6-2 6-1 victory over Japanese wild card Sayaka Ishii in the first round of the Miami Open.
She faces eighth-seed Emma Navarro in the second round on Friday, live on Sky Sports Tennis.
In a previous interview with Slovak newspaper Dennik N, Platenik noted how Raducanu had also approached him in the wake of her US Open triumph, while underlining his belief that working with her "could be coaching suicide".
"Emma is stressed also about the newspaper article, so the agent made this comment: 'It's maybe a little bit unfortunate, but I'm not angry'," he added.
"I'm always saying the truth, because tennis is an honest sport.
"I was always honest, maybe I was too honest and a lot of players and parents and people around players don't like it, but tennis is an honest sport."
