Emma Raducanu knocked out of Miami Open in quarter-finals by Jessica Pegula after third-set decider
Emma Raducanu suffers Miami Open quarter-final defeat to USA's Jessica Pegula as latter wins 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 6-2; Brit forced third-set decider but could not claim win; watch the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, NOW and the Sky Sports app
Thursday 27 March 2025 06:44, UK
Emma Raducanu's impressive run to the Miami Open quarter-finals came to an end at the hands of fourth seed Jessica Pegula.
The American survived a mid-match surge from Raducanu en route to a tough 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 victory.
The British No 2 had numerous opportunities to snag momentum during the match but repeatedly let them slip through her fingers.
Raducanu converted just one of her six opportunities to break Pegula's fearsome serve, and despite rallying in the second set to force a decider, was ultimately unable to match Pegula in the third.
Despite the loss, Raducanu's run to the final eight in Miami marked her best performance in a tournament since being crowned 2021 US Open champion.
Raducano flashed her power in taking the second set, though not before she appeared to struggle physically with Miami's high humidity that reached 70 per cent.
Grimacing through points and showing signs of overheating, Raducano posted five set points on Pegula's serve but couldn't convert. Pegula then held to close to 5-4.
At that juncture, medical personnel took Raducano's blood pressure and pulse rate as the chair umpire declared a medical timeout. The medical officials rubbed ice bags on Raducano's legs and put cold towels around her neck.
Pegula gave credit to Raducanu's performance in her post-match comments, saying: "It was tough. I played a good first set, a little let down in the second, got it back, went up 2-0 in the tie-break, but it kind of flipped.
"She started moving the ball really well, serving good. Sometimes it just happens but I just wanted to come out in the third really strong, really quick, and just kind of jump on her and not keep the third set too close."
Pegula will face 19-year-old wild card Alexandra Eala in the semi-finals after the Filipino upset world No 2 Iga Swiatek 6-2 7-5 in their quarter-final clash.
There was also a shock result in the men's tournament, with top seed Alexander Zverev falling to French 17th seed Arthur Fils.
The German looked unfazed in the first set before Fils seemingly found his feet, wrapping up the surprise 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory in just over two hours.
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov outlasted Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in a three-set battle which took almost three hours.
Henman: Raducanu fought so hard - so many positives to take forward
Sky Sports Tennis' Tim Henman:
"I thought Emma just lost to a better player. She fought so hard, very tight first two sets. She did so well to get that second set.
"She looked a little bit fatigued but started being more aggressive to try and keep the points short, looking to take the match to Pegula.
"Once she got that second set, you thought: 'There's a chance.' But Pegula showed her hard-court experience and just raised her level, so full credit to her for getting through to the semi-finals.
"But there's no doubt Raducanu will take so many positives from this run in Miami. When you see Raducanu playing at this level, the tennis has always been there, but the movement in and out of the corners when she's been on defence, it's been so impressive.
"The way she's strung together these wins is going to give her huge confidence. She's got to keep doing the work in the gym and on the track, and then when she gets out on the tournament stage, I think these wins will continue."
