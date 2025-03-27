Miami Open: Novak Djokovic breezes past Sebastian Korda as Aryna Sabalenka cruises into women's final

Novak Djokovic moved a step closer to a record-breaking seventh Miami Open title after brushing aside Sebastian Korda in straight sets to reach the semi-finals in Florida.

The quarter-final was due to take place on Wednesday before being postponed to the following day due to delays in the running order, where Djokovic saw off Korda 6-3 7-6 in 82 minutes.

Djokovic closed out the first set in style by winning the final 12 points and recovered from trailing 5-2 in the second, hitting back to secure victory in a tie-break and book a semi-final meeting with Grigor Dimitrov.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion becomes the oldest ATP Masters 1000 semi-finalist in series history, surpassing Roger Federer, with Djokovic now looking to win the event for the first time since 2016.

"I am very relieved I won in straight sets," Djokovic told Sky Sports. "I was quite nervous to be honest, because you never know what comes from Korda. He's so aggressive, so talented and can play any shot. I was on the back foot and it was a tense match."

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik continued his run with a 7-6 6-1 win over Arthur Fils, setting up a semi-final against either Taylor Fritz or Matteo Berrettini.

"I think the biggest result so far in my career, so I'm glad I just kept going since the first round," Mensik said. "That's the key, to keep the focus during the two weeks, because it's always tough… The job is not done."

Sabalenka cruises into women's final

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka powered into the final of the women's event with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 defeat of sixth seed Jasmine Paolini.

Sabalenka needed just an hour and 12 minutes to see off the Italian, leading throughout and breaking her opponent four times during a one-sided contest.

Sabalenka, through to her fourth WTA Tour final of the season, will face either fourth seed Jessica Pegula or world number 140 Alexandra Eala next in her bid for a maiden Miami Open crown.

