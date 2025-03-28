Daria Kasatkina: Russian-born world No 12 switches allegiances to Australia after being granted permanent residency

Russian-born world No 12 Daria Kasatkina is switching allegiances to Australia after her application for permanent residency was accepted.

The 27-year-old has been critical of Russia's restrictions and attitudes towards LGBT rights and strongly opposed the war in Ukraine.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account on Friday, Kasatkina, a winner of eight singles titles, wrote: "I am delighted to let you all know that my application for permanent residency has been accepted by the Australian Government.

"Australia is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home. I love being in Melbourne and look forward to making my home there.

"As part of this, I am proud to announce that I will be representing my new homeland, Australia, in my professional tennis career from this point onwards.

"Obviously, there are parts of this decision that have not been easy. I want to express my thanks and gratitude to my family, coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout my tennis journey to date.

"I will always have respect and fond appreciation for my roots, but I am thrilled to start this new chapter in my career and my life under the Australian flag. Thank you all for your understanding and continued support."

