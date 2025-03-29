Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka defeats home favourite Jessica Pegula in straight sets to claim trophy

Aryna Sabalenka produced a dominant performance to defeat American Jessica Pegula in the Miami Open final with a 7-5 6-2 win.

Sabalenka made the ideal start with a break of Pegula's serve to lead 2-0 but the American, who ended the dream run of Britain's Emma Raducanu in the quarter-finals, hit back by winning three games in a row.

However, the Sabalenka came back to lead 5-3 only for the Belarusian to falter trying to serve out the set, allowing Pegula to level once more.

The American, who had lost six of her previous eight meetings with Sabalenka, was vulnerable on serve, though, winning only one of 10 points on second serve during the opening set, and a seventh break of the contest gave the top seed the advantage.

Sabalenka still did not seem completely settled and she dropped serve again to start the second set but she knew the power balance was very much in her favour.

The belief began to ebb away from Pegula as Sabalenka reeled off four games in a row, and a final backhand down the line earned her the trophy.

Sabalenka did not drop a set throughout the entire tournament and it is her second title as world No 1, having also won the Brisbane International in January.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aryna Sabalenka was overjoyed after beating Jessica Pegula as she won the Miami Open for the first time

Sabalenka lost out to Madison Keys in the Australian Open decider and teenager Mirra Andreeva at Indian Wells two weeks ago but proved too strong for fourth seed Pegula in Florida.

"I'm speechless," Sabalenka told Sky Sports.

"The last couple of finals were really tough and tight and close ones for me so going into this one I was so focused on myself. I was playing point by point and now it feels super special. I'm super happy with the title. First one in Miami."

There was disappointment, meanwhile, for British duo Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in the men's doubles final, with top seeds Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez and Mate Pavic claiming a 7-6 (3) 6-3 victory.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app.