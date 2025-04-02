Emma Raducanu out of Billie Jean King Cup double-header in Netherlands

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from representing Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers next week following her impressive run to the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

Raducanu was due to head to the Netherlands with ties scheduled against the Dutch and Germany from 10-12 April, but the world No 48 has instead opted to undertake a training block.

She put together her best run since winning the US Open in 2021 by reaching the last eight in Miami before losing to eventual runner-up Jessica Pegula.

The British No 2 was also due to join the likes of Elina Svitolina and Sofia Kenin for the clay-court WTA 250 in Rouen on April 14, but after a taxing few months with only one week away from tournaments, she will take the opportunity to train with a return date unconfirmed.

Raducanu was named in the five-player squad by team captain Anne Keothavong alongside Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Harriet Dart and Olivia Nicholls for the Billie Jean King Cup. However, it has been revealed that she will not be taking part after all.

"I recognise this has been a difficult decision for Emma. Of course you always miss a player of her quality on the team, we've seen what she can do in the past representing her country, but I have the utmost belief in the players who are travelling next week and will confirm a fifth player in due course," said skipper Keothavong.

Britain will compete in a new round-robin qualifying format, with the top nation heading to the finals later this year.

The remaining two teams will have to compete in play-offs for the chance to return to the qualifiers in 2026.

Raducanu had been due to head to Spain for the big 1000 Madrid Open at La Caja Magica from 22 April to 4 May, but it is unclear whether she will participate at the tournament ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday, May 25.

