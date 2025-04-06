Charleston Open: Jessica Pegula beats fellow American Sofia Kenin in straight sets to claim WTA title

Top-seed Jessica Pegula beat fellow American Sofia Kenin 6-3 7-5 to claim the Charleston Open title.

In the first all-American final in the tournament since 1990, Pegula showed great promise as she beat her opponent in straight sets to win her second singles title of the season and the eighth of her career.

Pegula looked strong from the outset, breaking her opponent in the opening game, but Kenin resisted, managing to save two break points before levelling at 2-2.

Kenin then forced the momentum in her favour, saving a break point in her next service game to hold and take the lead for the first time in the match.

However, Kenin was unable to follow through as she dropped her service two more times, allowing Pegula to claim the opening set in just over half an hour.

Pegula, who lost the Miami Open final to Aryna Sabalenka a week ago, struggled with her serve in the second set, allowing Kenin to edge ahead.

Kenin played to her strengths with some brilliant backhand shots and was on the brink of forcing a decider as she served at 5-2, but Pegula saved three set points to fashion a brilliant comeback before winning six consecutive games to seal the win and claim the trophy.

Meanwhile, in the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Camila Osorio claimed her second successive tournament title after defeating qualifier Katarzyna Kawa 6-3 6-3 in the final.

Brooksby claims maiden ATP Tour title

Jenson Brooksby claimed his maiden ATP Tour title at the Fayez Sarofim & Co US Clay Court Championship in Houston as he defeated fellow American Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-2 in the final.

Brooksby had saved match point in three matches on his way to the title - one in the qualifying first round, three against Alejandro Tabilo in the main-draw second round, and one against Tommy Paul in the semi-finals - but he looked in great touch as he saw off Tiafoe.

Luciano Darderi defeated top-seed Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4) to claim victory in Marrakesh at the Grand Prix Hassan II.

Darderi put on a solid performance to keep his Dutch opponent at bay and secure his second tour-level title after his victory in Cordoba in 2024.

Over in Bucharest, Flavio Cobolli made a stunning turnaround to claim his maiden ATP Tour title at the Tiriac Open with a straight-sets win over Sebastian Baez.

Cobolli downed Baez 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 46 minutes, and had initially arrived in the Romanian capital on an eight-match tour-level losing streak.

He dropped his first set of the week to Richard Gasquet but did not lose another en route to becoming the first Italian to win the event.

