Barcelona Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Alex de Minaur to book semi-final place at ATP Tour 500 event

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open after defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur in straight sets 7-5 6-3.

A two-time winner of the ATP Tour 500 event in 2022 and 2023, Spaniard Alcaraz will face 20-year-old Frenchman Arthur Fils for a place in the final, after Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to retire from their semi-final later on Friday at 2-0 down in the first set.

Denmark's Holger Rune and Karen Khachanov of Russia will contest the other semi-final ahead of the final on Sunday at the Pista Rafa Nadal, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Rune defeated Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 to make the last four, while Khachanov beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 7-5.

"I started quite badly with the serve, I was struggling a little bit mentally with it," said Alcaraz, who won 57 per cent of first-serve points in the opening set.

"It was just the first few games with my serve, then I think I improved a lot. I calmed myself down and started to think positively again.

"Alex started strong, playing aggressively, and the first set was really tight.

"I'm really glad I managed to win the first set and in the second I played some great tennis, so really happy."

Alcaraz lifted his second ATP Tour title of the season in Monte-Carlo last Sunday.

