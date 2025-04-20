Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Holger Rune in the Barcelona Open final as Alexander Zverev wins in Munich

Holger Rune spoiled the party in the final of the Barcelona Open by stunning home favourite Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (8-6) 6-2.

Rune broke his 13-match losing streak against top-five players to claim his first title since winning in Munich in 2023.

The Dane rallied from a break deficit in the opener and converted his fourth set point. He then soared clear in the second to deny Alcaraz, who took a medical time-out, a way back in.

"It means the world, it was such a great match," said Rune. "In the beginning, I was a little bit stressed, because Carlos obviously plays big-time tennis. I had to breathe a lot and find my rhythm. After he broke me, I got more into the match and played my tennis. The first set was a big battle, it was super important to win it and gain the momentum. I'm so proud of myself."

Alcaraz began strongly and broke serve in the fifth game but fellow 21-year-old Rune hit straight back and from there was the better player, finally taking his fifth set point in the tie-break.

Alcaraz applied pressure early in the second set but Rune withstood it, and it became clear all was not well with the Spaniard when he headed off court for a medical time-out.

His final chance came and went with two break points in the sixth game before Rune celebrated his fifth ATP Tour title.

Rune revealed he thought back to Alcaraz's defeat by Novak Djokovic in the Olympic final last summer as he sought a winning strategy.

"When I got broken in the first set, I thought to myself that I don't need to hit every shot on the line," said Rune. "So I [asked] myself: 'What did Novak do when he beat him?' I played it in my mind, the Olympics final, and tried to play that style, making a lot of balls. I'm very happy with how I stayed composed when it mattered, and I was really brave."

"Congratulations for an amazing week," said Alcaraz. "Coming from Monte Carlo where you had to retire, coming here to Barcelona... showing great tennis. For the people to enjoy... I appreciate that. We've been seeing each other since 12 years old. Time flies. I'm happy to see us in this position. How far we've come together. Congratulations and keep going."

Zverev wins third Munich title

Alexander Zverev celebrated his birthday with a comfortable win over American Ben Shelton in the Munich Open final to claim a record-equalling third title.

The 28-year-old German crowd favourite delivered a composed display to overcome second seed Shelton 6-2 6-4, securing his 24th career tour title and his first triumph of the season. He previously won the clay-court tournament in 2017 and '18.

"It's extremely special, I always love winning tournaments in Germany," said Zverev, who has now matched fellow German Philipp Kohlschreiber's record of three Munich titles. "It's definitely a great birthday present, let's put it that way."

Backed by strong home support, the top seed dominated 22-year-old Shelton, breaking early to take control. He comfortably claimed the first set 6-2 and opened the second with another break to keep up the momentum.

"I definitely knew I had to play my best tennis today, Ben has been playing extremely well this week," Zverev said.

"The conditions suit him extremely well, it's very hot and very fast. They suit me as well, to be fair. I enjoyed my birthday so far."

With Zverev winning on home soil in Munich, Alcaraz will drop back to third in the world rankings behind the German on Monday.

Ostapenko books Stuttgart final spot against Sabalenka

Image: Jelena Ostapenko famously won the French Open in 2017 with a high-risk brand of big-hitting tennis and improbable winners

Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko powered into the Stuttgart Grand Prix final with a 6-4 6-4 victory over fellow unseeded player Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The 27-year-old will meet world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who was made to work hard for a 7-5 6-4 win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini to reach her fourth final in five years.

A finalist in Qatar this year, Ostapenko kept up the pressure and cruised to victory after an early break in the second set.

"I don't know but I feel amazing playing here," Ostapenko said. "So pumped up. Those kinds of matches, winning three sets, gives you confidence," she said.

"I was putting a lot of balls in. I am very happy with myself."

Sabalenka said of Ostapenko: "She's playing great tennis right now and it doesn't matter what happened in the past, I'm going to go out there tomorrow and fight like it's the first match and I'm going to fight for this beautiful car behind me. I beg you, please, I need this car."

