Emma Raducanu: Less is more for me; 'Nothing formal with coach Mark Petchey'

Emma Raducanu has told Sky Sports she has come to learn "less is more" in terms of managing her season, adding "nothing formal" is in place with coach Mark Petchey at the moment.

Raducanu will open her Madrid Open campaign against Dutch world No 69 Suzan Lamens on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Tennis, with Aryna Sabalenka a potential quarter-final opponent.

In March, Raducanu progressed to the quarter-finals of the Miami Open - her best performance at a tournament since winning the 2021 US Open - but then decided to have a break from other tournaments in favour of a training block - a mode of working she says is a result of a realisation.

"I've realised now that less is more for me sometimes. I work really intense and really hard and can definitely be partial to overkilling it sometimes," she told Sky Sports Tennis.

"It's just making sure when I'm on the court I'm maxing out for X amount of time so I can focus, and then once I'm done, I'm switching off better.

"You hear a lot that people need matches, and I say the same thing. Matches definitely help, but there's a time and a place.

"There are other times where you just need to reset and get your bearings, because the season is very long.

"I'm trying to take it day-by-day but I knew at that point in the season [post-Miami Open] I needed some time off."

Emma Raducanu's projected Madrid draw

R1 - Suzan Lamens



R2 - Marta Kostyuk



R3 - Paula Badosa/Veronika Kudermetova



R4 - Qinwen Zheng/Sofia Kenin



QF - Aryna Sabalenka/Amanda Anisimova



SF - Jessica Pegula/Jasmine Paolini/Elena Rybakina/Ons Jabeur



F - Iga Swiatek/Coco Gauff/Mirra Andreeva/Madison Keys



Raducanu remains looking for a new coach after teaming up with her former mentors Jane O'Donoghue and Petchey in Miami.

Petchey is once again part of her team in Spain, but nothing formal has been agreed between them, Raducanu revealed.

"We haven't made anything formal. It's pretty informal for now but is something that's going really well," she said.

"He's [Petchey] someone I feel I can trust because I've known him so long. For now it's working really well and it's nice to be with someone that I feel comfortable with.

Image: Mark Petchey has been linked with Raducanu as she looks for a full-time coach

"I'm still figuring things out: what works for me, what doesn't. What gets the best out of me. For now, I'm not getting as technical as I used to maybe.

"It wasn't the best start to the season for me, and it was just nice to rest the body. At the same time, I needed time to get used to a new surface, because it is very different and it isn't a surface I've spent a lot of time on.

"I was just working on movement and adapting and getting used to the court surface. I feel like in the future, and I've always said this, it can be a good surface for me I just need to keep spending some more time on it.

"I did some great work with Mark out there, it was nice to be around him, not just on the court. He's someone I get on really well with and we always have very thought-provoking, interesting conversations.

"It was a perfect balance of work and being relaxed off the court."

Henman: Building physical resilience is important

Tim Henman says it will be interesting to see what Raducanu's next move is as she turns her attention to the clay swing.

He said: "She talks about having fun and being authentic, that gives her the opportunity of expressing herself on the court. That being said, she does it differently. She is very comfortable. She's changed coaches.

"That's not necessarily what everyone else likes to do, but she's comfortable changing that up.

"But, for me, it's building physical resilience, I think is the most important thing. That is what has been lacking because she's almost had her career back to front, qualifying, winning that Grand Slam without really the physical foundation.

"When her body was breaking down, when she was in competition. I think the big positive this year is that she's been able to compete more consistently and hopefully the results are going to come."

Will clay suit Raducanu's game?

Laura Robson has backed the 22-year-old to shine on clay this year with Raducanu playing only a limited clay-court programme last year, as she opted against playing in qualifying for the French Open in favour of preparing for the grass-court season.

"I'm sure Emma would like to do well on clay and grass this year and play a full schedule," said Robson.

"Clay is great for developing all areas of the game. Tactically, it's a great surface to learn how to turn around matches when you are behind in slower conditions.

"Clay conditions change so much depending on the weather and where you are playing.

"Madrid is always so different to Rome and it might be that one set of conditions suits Emma better than the other."

