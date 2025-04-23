Madrid Open: Emma Raducanu beats Suzan Lamens in straight sets to reach second round

Emma Raducanu beat Netherlands' Suzan Lamens in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Madrid Open.

The British No 2 prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in a hard-fought contest to set up a clash with Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk as she gets her clay-court campaign under way.

Raducanu took on Kostyuk in Madrid three years ago when she came out on top in straight sets and will be hoping to replicate that success.

The 22-year-old battled through the first-set tie-break against the Dutch No 1 before converting the second of two break points to edge in front at 5-4 in the second set.

Raducanu then completed the job in the next game when she took the first of her two match points thanks to Lamens' long forehand return.

The 2021 US Open champion has been without a permanent coach since parting ways with Nick Cavaday in January, but Mark Petchey has emerged as the front-runner after temporarily joining her team at the Miami Open - alongside long-time mentor Jane O'Donoghue - where she reached the quarter-finals.

Petchey will continue to work with Raducanu on an "informal" basis starting at the Madrid Open.

Image: Emma Raducanu beat Suzan Lamens 7-6 (7-4) 6-4

Image: British players' first matches at the Madrid Open

Watch the Madrid Open - live on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Brits Raducanu, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal and Jacob Fearnley are in action alongside the biggest names in tennis competing for ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 titles at the Madrid Open.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.