Novak Djokovic: Annabel Croft says Serbian is not looking in great shape heading towards French Open

Annabel Croft admits the pressure of what Novak Djokovic is trying to achieve by winning a landmark 100th ATP Tour title and record 25th Grand Slam is getting harder and harder.

Djokovic is already out of the Italian Open in Rome next week following a three-match losing streak, having crashed out of the Madrid Open following defeat by Matteo Arnaldi.

After defeat by Arnaldi, 37-year-old Djokovic said he had to adapt to a "new reality" where he's just happy to win "a match or two".

He faces arriving at the French Open without having won a match on clay since his emotional victory over Carlos Alcaraz last summer in the Olympic final.

Djokovic has played a fuller schedule than last season, when his bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title fell short, but it has not helped him find any consistent form, with the world No 5 losing his opening match in four of his last five tournaments.

Speaking to Sky Sports Tennis, former British No 1 Croft said: "His total focus is on adding to that Grand Slam tally. He wants to move above Margaret Court [24 Grand Slam titles]; he wants to become the greatest tennis player, but it's getting harder and harder, and actually, I always feel like he's just gone a bit flat on the court as well.

"He just can't find it, he can't find that winning formula. He didn't win a major last year, which was extraordinary, but all four majors were split between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and actually, when I look at his results, he's had some extraordinary losses to very low-ranked players - to Alejandro Tabilo [in Monte-Carlo] and Matteo Arnaldi here. Lots of different players who he wouldn't normally lose to, so he's definitely losing confidence.

"The last great match that I think he played was against Alcaraz in Australia [Djokovic won in four sets to reach the semi-finals].

"It was absolutely phenomenal but then he had to pull out after that epic tie-break first set against [Alexander] Zverev, and he hasn't been the same since, so I don't quite know what's going on, whether there's distractions, or he's just not happy, or he's lost confidence, but whatever's happening, he's not looking in great shape heading towards the French Open, and we know he's now pulled out of Rome."

"I think he's not in great shape, so I don't know if he can sort it out ahead of the French Open."

Is motivation a major factor for Djokovic?

The Serbian has said his priority working with Andy Murray as his coach is to peak for the French Open and Wimbledon.

Djokovic began working with his long-time rival, who retired from playing in August, on a trial basis at January's Australian Open.

Djokovic still has hopes of achieving his 100th tour-level title to join Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) in the history books, but admits his priority after performances in recent years is to peak for the Grand Slams.

Colin Fleming said: "I think he's still got an inner confidence that when the time comes, the ones that he's really motivated for the most, the Grand Slams now, to get to 25, I still think he thinks he can turn it on. I don't think he was in the right headspace to compete here [in Madrid]. It was a sort of flat and even the way he took the loss was a bit like, 'nah, whatever, yeah, on to the next one. I've pulled out of Rome, I've got to get my head right for Roland-Garros.'

"He doesn't need to be playing the tennis to beat Alcaraz and Sinner in round one in Paris. He's the master of the two-week event, building his way in, get through the first few matches, find his feet, find his form, and he'll still back himself.

"It's not ideal for him, but I wouldn't rule him out just yet of getting number 25 and indeed title number 100, but I think the 25 is the big thing for him."

Croft: Not going to get easier for Djokovic

With Djokovic turning 38 on May 22, he will be searching for a fourth title at Roland-Garros but won't be a top-four seed at the second Grand Slam of the year which could lead to a blockbuster quarter-final encounter.

"His body has been tending to break down. He's 37, I think nearly 38, not going to get any easier," said Croft. "I think everything is just looking very, very tough and uphill. And I think you mentioned the word aura, but you know, a lot of players now walk onto court thinking, 'well, I do have a chance against him because he's not playing great tennis'.

"They would have been panicking about whether they were going to get games on the board and now they all feel they have a chance. And that makes it doubly difficult for him."

