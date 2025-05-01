Madrid Open: Jack Draper hammers Matteo Arnaldi to reach semi-finals and overtake Novak Djokovic in world rankings

Jack Draper moved a step closer to a first career clay title as he crushed Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of the Madrid Open.

The British No 1 bageled his Italian counterpart in the opening set, and though Arnaldi showed a touch more fight and skill in the second, Draper claimed the crucial break in the fifth game on his way to an emphatic 6-0 6-4 win.

The victory, sealed in just 77 minutes, sets up a final-four clash with Lorenzo Musetti after the Italian's 6-4 6-3 quarter-final victory over Gabriel Diallo.

It also keeps Draper on course for a second Masters 1000 title of the year, after Indian Wells in March.

It also sees the 23-year-old leapfrog 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic into the No 5 spot in the ATP world rankings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Draper tells Sky Sports how the fear of losing is helping him play such strong tennis

Draper: I know I can bully these guys

Speaking to Sky Sports after his win over Arnaldi, Draper, who did not face a break point, said: "I feel stronger every time I play.

"The last couple of years coming onto the clay I felt against these guys I'd always be the one on the back foot, I'd always be the one defending.

"The next part of my game was just getting strong, getting more capable physically to do the things I know I can do and bully these guys. My forehand is doing a lot of damage and I want to keep it up.

"I have been doing everything in all areas pretty well and am excited to keep on going. Hopefully it keeps coming together.

"I am just well prepared. I work really hard every day and do all the right things off the court and on the court. When I go out to play I have a feeling it is going to be OK because I have prepared so well.

"I know I can win any match and lose any match. I am fearful I could lose but that helps me compete the way I do."

Gauff dismantles defending champion Swiatek

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Coco Gauff's victory over Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open semi-finals

Coco Gauff stormed into the semi-finals of the Madrid Open, dropping only two games in a 6-1 6-1 dismantling of defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Gauff and Swiatek had met 14 times previously, with the head-to-head heavily in favour of the five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek at 11 wins to three, with Gauff never having beaten the Pole on clay.

But Swiatek's frustration grew as Gauff stormed back from 0-1 down to win 11 games in a row and 12 of the last 13.

Swiatek looked rattled, her composure cracking as the match spiralled out of her reach and in a rare lapse of composure, she was hit with a code violation for an audible obscenity.

"I was aggressive and played with margin. Maybe it wasnt her best level," Gauff said.

The American will meet either Aryna Sabalenka or Elina Svitolina in the final.

