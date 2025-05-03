Jack Draper seeks Madrid Open glory as clay breakthrough beckons live on Sky Sports

Jack Draper faces Casper Ruud in Sunday's Madrid Open final - live on Sky Sports - seeking his second ATP Masters 1000 title in as many months.

The British No 1 triumphed on the hard courts at Indian Wells in March and is now one match away from a breakthrough victory on clay in the Spanish capital.

Draper is yet to drop a set in Madrid, overcoming Tallon Griekspoor, Matteo Berrettini, Tommy Paul, Matteo Arnaldi and most recently Lorenzo Musetti to reach the final.

A second Masters title in two months would leave Draper - who has already leapfrogged Novak Djokovic into the world's top five - only 25 ranking points behind American world No 4 Taylor Fritz.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Draper against Lorenzo Musetti at the Madrid Open

Draper confident ahead of 'big challenge' in final

Speaking after his semi-final victory, Draper explained why his recent form and performances had left him confident of overcoming the tough challenge presented by Ruud.

Draper told Sky Sports: "He is a two-time French Open finalist and very accustomed to the clay. A big pro, always gives his best so that will be real, real challenge.

"But I am ready after beating someone like Lorenzo [Musetti]. I feel confident to give it my all and physically good.

"I came through some five-setters at the Australian Open earlier in the year when not at my best and that has stayed in my memory."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Draper spoke to the Sky Sports team after beating Musetti in straight sets

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ruud awaits

Ruud showed his class under pressure to overcome Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 7-5 to reach the final.

World No 15 Ruud, who ousted Fritz and Daniil Medvedev in the previous rounds, saved 15 of 18 break points he faced, including seven in a marathon 14-minute game in the second set, to make it through to his third Masters 1000 final.

Sunday will be Ruud's 18th final on clay, with Djokovic the only active player to have reached more finals (34) on the surface.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Francisco Cerundolo against Ruud at the Madrid Open

"I wasn't sure I was going to be able to finish the match, honestly. I felt something in my rib during the warm-up, just towards the end before going out [on court]," Ruud said.

"I felt it in nearly every shot, especially the serve. Luckily, I got some quick treatment on it. There's not too much you can do, you only have three minutes [with the physio]. So I will go and check it out more now."

Madrid Open final live on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Watch Jack Draper versus Casper Ruud in the Madrid Open final from 5pm this Sunday live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW.