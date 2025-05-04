Jack Draper says 'brutal' Madrid Open loss will make him better as champion Casper Ruud says Brit has 'no holes' in game

Jack Draper feels his "brutal" loss to Casper Ruud in the Madrid Open final will improve him as a player with his opponent saying the "sky is the limit" for the British No 1.

Draper was beaten in three sets by Ruud in Spain as his hopes of a second Masters 1000 title in as many months - after Indian Wells in March - were dashed with a 7-5 3-6 6-4 reverse.

The 23-year-old - who has replaced Novak Djokovic as world No 5 - was 5-3 up in the first set before losing four games in a row but ensured a decider by taking the second set.

A gruelling third went Ruud's way as the Norwegian secured a maiden Masters 1000 trophy of his career and kept Draper waiting for a first ATP-level tournament win on clay.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Draper conceded that Ruud was braver than him in the key moments of the Madrid Open final

Draper, who had never previously been beyond the quarter-finals of an event on the surface, said he thought Ruud was "braver in the key moments" but added: "This loss hurts.

"This sport is brutal, but I think this loss is going to make me better."

The final was Draper's third of the year, with the left-hander beaten by Andrey Rublev in Qatar in February before downing Holger Rune at Indian Wells to win a tournament in which he also knocked out four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Draper now has three ATP Tour titles - his Indian Wells triumph following victories in Stuttgart and Vienna last year - and he came close to a fourth in Madrid.

He did not lose a set in five matches before facing Ruud, with his forehand a particularly potent weapon throughout the week.

'Draper a threat on any surface - there are no holes in his game'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruud says Draper is a threat on all surfaces and has 'no holes' in his game

Ruud was complimentary about his opponent while speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, saying: "If you looked at his career before Madrid his biggest results have been hard court or grass but he has shown he understands clay and can be a threat on the surface.

"He was not bad before but he has really taken a big step.

"He was able to answer my top-spin forehand and he has a heavy forehand himself, plus he serves great and moves great. There are no holes in his game

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Draper was furious with himself after losing the first set against Ruud in Spain

"Results like this will make you believe more and give you confidence. The sky is the limit and I have beaten him once before he gets better!"

Draper and Ruud will now play in next week's Italian Open in Rome, a tournament which will see the return of world No 1 Jannik Sinner following the end of his three-month ban.

An out-of-form Djokovic has withdrawn from that event, while Alcaraz will make a late call on his inclusion as he recovers from a muscle injury that ruled him out of Madrid.

Watch the Italian Open live on Sky Sports Tennis from May 7-18 as Sky Sports' extensive coverage of the ATP and WTA Tours, which includes the US Open later this year, continues. Stream tennis and more top sport with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.