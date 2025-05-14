Jack Draper vs Carlos Alcaraz: Spaniard ready for quarter-final clash at Italian Open: I want revenge for Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz says he will be out for "revenge" for Indian Wells when he faces Jack Draper in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Wednesday.

Draper defeated Alcaraz 6-1 0-6 6-4 in a thrilling semi-final at Indian Wells which launched the British No 1 into the world's top 10 and put him into his first Masters 1000 final.

From there, Draper beat Holger Rune 6-2 6-2 in the final of the BNP Paribas Open to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

Now, Draper, who beat Corentin Moutet in the last 16 in Rome, will take on the world No 3 in what is set to be another epic battle, live on Sky Sports from 2pm on Wednesday.

However, Alcaraz believes he is going to have to bring his "A game" to defeat Draper, with the Spaniard hailing the world No 5 as one of the "best players in the world" at this moment in time.

"I think his game is pretty much the same as it always is," Alcaraz told the Tennis Channel.

"So I don't think it is going to be that different from Indian Wells, so I just have to be ready for that.

"I am looking forward to playing against Draper again. He is one of the best players in the world right now.

"He shows how good he is making the final in Madrid and he is playing great.

"I have been watching his matches lately and I know what he can play.

"It is going to be an interesting match for the fans and it is going to be a really beautiful match to watch.

"I am looking forward to playing against him and get the revenge for Indian Wells.

"I have to be ready, I need to play my A game if I want to beat him and we will see."

Draper vs Alcaraz: What do the stats look like?

Draper and Alcaraz have already met twice this season, with the Spaniard winning their match in Melbourne when the Brit was forced to retire, and Draper taking revenge in Indian Wells. This will be the first time they have faced each other on clay.

Indian Wells Masters (2025) - Semi-final: Draper won 6-1 0-6 6-4

Australian Open (2025) - Last 16: Alcaraz won 7-5 6-1 ret

Queen's Club Championships (2024) - Last 16: Draper won 7-6 [7-3] 6-3

Indian Wells Masters (2023) - Last 16: Alcaraz won 6-2 2-0 ret

Maclagan: Draper found a way, he's been a mental rock

Image: Draper has some impressive stats on clay

Miles Maclagan, speaking on Sky Sports Tennis:

"The winning habit in Jack Draper is strong right now. What a really good effort, what an entertaining match that was. Brilliant play from Moutet early on but Draper, as you have to do if you're going to have all the success he does, found a way into the match, found a way around it, unsettled, wore down the brilliance from Moutet and has been able to find himself coming out on top. What a good contest that was."

Andy Murray's former coach also hailed Draper's mental resilience, saying: "Draper has been a mental rock of late, I expect that to continue. Sometimes when you're at that level, when you've been winning as much as he has, when you're as tired as he has been, sometimes a loss can come as a bit of a relief because you finally get to rest. He doesn't! He's got another match to come. And that makes pressing on even more impressive, doesn't it? Because he doesn't need it at this stage.

"You'd forgive him, but he's not going to let himself rest. You're going to keep building the confidence. And I think that's excellent because you want that winning habit to continue as long as you can. You want the other players, the guys you're going to be competing against, to see how tough you are and to realise that when you're up against them."

