Novak Djokovic: World No 6 admits he and Andy Murray could not get more out of their six-month partnership

Novak Djokovic says he and Andy Murray felt they "couldn't get more" out of their short-lived partnership.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion parted ways with former opponent Murray last week following six months working together.

Djokovic shocked the world of tennis when he enlisted old adversary Murray to join his coaching team in November ahead of the 2025 Australian Open.

Under Murray, Djokovic would go on to beat Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals in Melbourne, only to be forced to retire injured in the semi-finals against Alexander Zverev.

The Serb had said he hoped to work alongside Murray through to the French Open and Wimbledon but a poor run of form, which has seen Djokovic lose his first match at his last two tournaments, forced the pair to part ways 12 days before Roland-Garros.

Djokovic, who is in no rush to appoint a new coach has been seen working with Viktor Troicki, according to a video posted on his social media last week.

The Serbian Davis Cup captain was also in his box last time he played in Paris at the Olympics.

Djokovic has entered the Geneva Open as a wildcard as he builds towards the French Open, which begins on Sunday.

"We felt like we couldn't get more out of that partnership on the court, and that's all there is to it," the Serbian said of his spell working with Murray.

"My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person.

"I think he has a brilliant tennis IQ, he has a very rare mind of a champion that obviously has achieved what he has achieved, and he sees the game incredibly well."

World No 6 Djokovic is set for a second-round meeting with Hungary's Marton Fucsovics - who sits 134th in the ATP rankings - on Wednesday in the clay-court tournament in Switzerland.

"At the moment, I'm not in need of a coach," added the 37-year-old, who is yet to win a match on clay this year.

