Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray end coaching partnership after six months

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have ended their coaching partnership after six months.

Djokovic shocked the world of tennis when he enlisted old adversary Murray to join his coaching team in November ahead of the 2025 Australian Open.

Under Murray's supervision, Djokovic would go on to beat Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals in Melbourne, only to be forced to retire injured in the semi-finals against Alexander Zverev.

The Serb had said he hoped to work alongside Murray through to the French Open and Wimbledon but a poor run of form, which has seen Djokovic lose his first match at his last two tournaments, forced the pair to part ways 12 days before Roland-Garros.

"Thank you coach Andy for all the hard work, fun and support over last six months, on and off the court. Really enjoyed deepening our friendship together," Djokovic said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Novak Djokovic asked his coach Andy Murray for advice on what to do on the second-serve return during his match against Rinky Hijikata at the Miami Open

Murray added: "Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months. I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season."

Djokovic's split from Murray comes after he withdrew from the Italian Open in the wake of a three-game losing streak.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Novak Djokovic's match with Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the Madrid Open

Having crashed out of the Madrid Open against Matteo Arnaldi, the 37-year-old faces the prospect of arriving at the second Grand Slam of the year without a win on clay since his Olympic triumph over Spain's Alcaraz at Paris 2024.

Djokovic's bid for a fourth French Open title could be further complicated by having to navigate a blockbuster quarter-final tie, which is now a possibility due to his failure to secure a top-four seeding for the tournament.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.