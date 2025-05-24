Novak Djokovic: Serb wins 100th tour-level title at Geneva Open ahead of French Open campaign

Novak Djokovic made history by winning his 100th tour-level title at the Geneva Open on Saturday to send out a warning to his French Open rivals.

Djokovic finally secured a century of titles by beating Hubert Hurkacz 5-7 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-2) to triumph at the clay-court ATP 250.

Djokovic, who turned 38 on Thursday, rallied from 2-4 in the deciding set before sealing victory after three hours, five minutes - the longest match of the tournament.

ONLY player EVER to win titles in 20 consecutive years

✅2006: 2



✅2007: 5



✅2008: 4



✅2009: 5



✅2010: 2



✅2011: 10



✅2012: 6



✅2013: 7



✅2014: 7



✅2015: 11



✅2016: 7



✅2017: 2



✅2018: 4



✅2019: 5



✅2020: 4



✅2021: 5



✅2022: 5



✅2023: 7



✅2024: 1



✅2025: 1



TOTAL: 100



"I had to work for it, that's for sure," a relieved Djokovic said in an on-court interview before the ball boys and girls physically formed the number 100 in tribute at the presentation ceremony.

"Huby was probably closer to the victory the entire match than I was. I had some chances to break his serve in the first set, I didn't do it and then had a bad game that ended up with a double fault on set point.

"All of a sudden the match went to his side in a sense and I was obviously just trying to hang in there.

"I don't know how I broke his serve, he probably broke himself in the third when he was 4-3 up but this is what happens on this level, the highest level, a few points decide the winner.

"An incredible match, 7-6 in the third with a full stadium, beautiful atmosphere. So I'm just grateful to clinch the 100th here."

Djokovic lost his two previous finals since his 99th title win nine months ago at the Paris Olympics at Roland-Garros - at the Shanghai Masters to Jannik Sinner last year, and the Miami Masters to Jakob Mensik in March.

He also suffered immediate exits from previous clay-court events in Madrid and Monte Carlo.

Djokovic joins tennis greats Jimmy Connors, who has a record 109 titles, and Roger Federer on 103 as the only men with a century of tournament wins in the Open era.

Written in the stars?

2006 Amersfoort (clay ATP 250)



Djokovic wins career title No 1 against Nicolas Massu



2025 Geneva (clay ATP 250)



Djokovic wins career title No 100 against Hubert Hurkacz, whose coach is Nicolas Massu



Another painful defeat looked on the cards when he served two double faults to lose his serve in the opening game of the final set, but Hurkacz played an error-strewn eighth game to allow Djokovic to level at 4-4.

More costly errors from the big-serving Pole then allowed Djokovic to ease through the tie-break and complete the perfect preparation for his bid to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title in the French Open.

The three-time French Open champion now heads back to Paris where he is in first-round action at Roland-Garros on Monday against American Mackenzie McDonald.

