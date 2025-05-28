French Open: Emma Raducanu knocked out at Roland-Garros after Iga Swiatek thrashing

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the French Open at the second-round stage as defending champion and four-time winner Iga Swiatek proved too powerful in a 6-1 6-2 victory in Paris.

Despite a promising and competitive start to proceedings, the first set raced away from Raducanu when Swiatek turned up her power game to register two breaks and a 5-1 lead, serving the set out for a comprehensive success in the end.

Swiatek broke Raducanu early into the second set, but the Brit missed the chance to hit straight back by failing to take three break-point chances after a couple of Swaitek double faults.

Instead, Swiatek registered a nervy hold after the longest game in the match, and kicked on from there to break Raducanu once more and serve out the match.

Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini is also through to the third round after a 6-3 6-3 win over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, as is China's Qinwen Zheng after a 6-2 6-3 win over Colombian Emiliana Arango.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina is also through after beating Hungary's Anna Bondar 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Switzerland's Jil Teichmann later on Wednesday for her second-round clash.

Alcaraz, Musetti book third-round places as Ruud shocked

On the men's side of the draw, defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the third round after a dominant 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2 victory over Hungarian Fabian Marozsan.

"It was a great match. I started playing well. In the first set, I had really high confidence. In the second set, he started to play much better and he was really aggressive," Alcaraz said.

"He didn't miss at all so it was a little difficult to deal with his game in the second set but I'm really happy I stayed strong and refreshed myself.

"In the third set, I started to play better and better which helped me have a really good last two sets... I just want to show good tennis. I want to make sure people are happy watching my match as well. That's the way I enjoy playing tennis."

Elsewhere, Italy's Lorenzo Musetti progressed after a straight sets 6-4 6-0 6-4 win over Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan, Norway's seventh seed Casper Ruud was beaten by Portugal's Nuno Borges 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-0.

