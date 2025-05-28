Ons Jabeur criticises French Open for not putting women's matches in night sessions

Ons Jabeur has criticised French Open chiefs for the lack of women's matches in night sessions, suggesting 'I don't think they have daughters'.

Night session matches were introduced at Roland-Garros in 2021, but saw all 11 slots include men last year while seeing the four so far this tournament occupied by men's contests.

French Tennis Federation Gilles Moretton said this week the scheduled is based around what is deemed "better for spectators".

Jabeur has called for change.

"I mean, (I have the) same thoughts what I said last year," said Jabeur. "It's still sad that we are still seeing this. And I keep standing by my words you know.

"In Europe, in general, it's unfortunate for women's sports in general, not for tennis but in general. And I hope whoever is making the decision, I don't think they have daughters, because I don't think they want to treat their daughters like this. You know, it's a bit ironic, you know.

"They don't show women's sport, they don't show women's tennis, and then they ask the question, 'yeah, but mostly they watch men'."

Two-time Wimbledon finalist Jabeur suffered a first-round exit on Tuesday as she was beaten 6-7, 0-6 by Poland's Magdalena Fręch.

"Of course they watch men more because you show men more," she continued. "So, everything goes together. It's a shame from the Federation, a shame from (Amazon) Prime.... the TV, that they made such a contract like this.

"A lot of great players, they deserve to be there. One of the matches was Naomi (Osaka) and Paula (Badosa). Such an unbelievable match. They were supposed to be there.

"Like last year, Iga (Swiatek) and Naomi was supposed to be there. A lot of great matches, they should have been there. I'm not sure what kind of fans he's talking about. I know I'm a fan. I will watch that match."

