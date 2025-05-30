French Open: Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo defends lack of women's matches in night sessions

Amelie Mauresmo has defended the French Open's policy of prioritising men's matches over women's in its prestigious night sessions.

Roland-Garros chiefs are once again under fire for snubbing women in the primetime slot under the lights on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

WTA stars Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur have this week criticised the schedulers for not showcasing women's tennis, with the latter saying: "I don't think they have daughters."

But tournament director and former world No 1 Mauresmo insists men's matches take priority because they are longer, giving spectators more value for money.

Image: Ons Jabeur has called for more night sessions for women's matches at the French Open

"We have one single match per night session. It hasn't changed. Accordingly, we won't change everything again," she said.

"The play time also is taken into consideration, potential play time, obviously because we can't plan ahead, be it for women's tennis or men's tennis.

"But we have to take it into consideration as to the 15,000 spectators coming in for the night session.

"Since men's tennis is played at the best-of-five sets, three sets will be played at a minimum. It's complicated for us to do otherwise."

All six night sessions this year have been men's matches - including British No 1 Jack Draper's four-set, three-hour win over Frenchman Gael Monfils on Thursday night.

Image: Mauresmo said the French Open "won't change everything again"

There have been only four matches from the women's draw held in the slot since it was introduced in 2021.

Pressed as to whether the message coming across was that women are "not worthy", Mauresmo snapped: "That's not what we're saying. I have to stop you right there.

"For me, the message is not changing, and it has never been that the girls are not worthy to play at night. It's never been this. I will not accept that you carry this message. That's really clear to me."

