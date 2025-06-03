Nick Kyrgios: Former Wimbledon finalist to miss Grand Slam after another injury setback

Nick Kyrgios will miss Wimbledon for a third successive year after another injury setback.

The Australian has not played at the All England Club since reaching his only Grand Slam singles final in 2022, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

After more than two years on the sidelines with knee and wrist problems, Kyrgios returned at the start of this season but was forced to abandon plans to play doubles at the French Open after suffering another knee injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Kyrgios produced two hot dogs as well as a no-look shot during a phenomenal rally with Botic van de Zandschulp at Indian Wells...

And he has now revealed he will not be able to play in his favourite part of the season, writing on Instagram: "Just wanted to give everyone a quick update - I've hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won't make it back for grass this year.

"I know how much you've all been looking forward to seeing me out there, and I'm genuinely sorry to disappoint. This is just a bump in the road though, and I'm already working hard to get back stronger than ever.

"Thank you for all your continued support - it means everything to me. See you soon!"

The 30-year-old's career was put in jeopardy by a torn ligament in his wrist in 2023, which required surgery and kept him out for a year and a half.

He finally returned to action in January but admitted after losing to Britain's Jacob Fearnley in the first round of the Australian Open that he might have played his last singles match at Melbourne Park.

He was in tears when more pain in his wrist prompted him to retire at Indian Wells in March, although he did win his first singles match since 2022 against Mackenzie McDonald in Miami later that month in what was his most recent tournament.

Kyrgios was still a draw at Wimbledon last year after moving into TV punditry, while he will be appearing at the New Wimbledon Theatre on June 24 as part of the live tour of his podcast 'Good Trouble'.

Wimbledon starts on June 30.

