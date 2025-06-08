Coco Gauff: Newly-crowned French Open champion 'proud to represent the Americans that look like me'

Coco Gauff wants her French Open victory to give hope to "Americans that look like me".

Gauff beat world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final to secure her maiden Roland Garros title on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, now a two-time Grand Slam champion, says she wants to bring "hope and light" to Black Americans.

"It means a lot and obviously there's a lot going on in our country right now," she said.

"But just to be able to be a representation of that and a representation of, I guess, people that look like me in America who maybe don't feel as supported during this time period, and so just being that reflection of hope and light for those people."

Image: Gauff now has two Grand Slam titles to her name, the French Open adding to her US Open win

Gauff is scheduled to play at the Berlin Open, beginning a week on Monday, to kick off her preparations for Wimbledon.

But she said: "I haven't thought that far ahead. Obviously I'm going to take some days off, for sure.

"I'm signed up for Berlin right now. We'll see if I play or not. This part of the season is new just because of the fact that it's so short and I don't know what I'm going to do yet, but I'll have that conversation with my team and take their opinions and see what they think is best,

"For sure I'm going to rest and enjoy it and not go into training too quickly just because I feel like this stuff doesn't happen too often, so you've just got to enjoy it."

