Emma Raducanu to miss Berlin Open to ensure fitness as she prepares for Wimbledon championships

Emma Raducanu will miss next week's Berlin Tennis Open as she continues to manage a back problem.

The 22-year-old has been struggling with the issue since competing in Strasbourg last month before the French Open and took an off-court medical timeout during her quarter-final loss to Qinwen Zheng at Queen's Club on Friday.

Speaking afterwards, Raducanu said: "It's been lingering for the last few weeks, and I have had back issues before. I think it's just a vulnerability of mine. I know I need to take good care of it.

"I'm not overly concerned that it's something serious, but I know it's something that's very annoying and needs proper and careful management."

Raducanu had elected to play in the German capital rather than Nottingham after being offered a wild card into the WTA 500 event, which is set to feature nine of the world's top 10.

Image: Raducanu waves to the crowd at Queens Club

But the former US Open champion will instead prioritise rest and recovery to ensure she is fully fit for Wimbledon.

Raducanu's decision means she will miss out on being seeded for her home grand slam but she is understood to be confident of playing in the Lexus Eastbourne Open the week before Wimbledon.

Last year, Raducanu claimed the first victory of her career over a top-10 player by defeating Jessica Pegula on the south coast before going on to make the fourth round at the All England Club.

