Aryna Sabalenka apologises for 'unprofessional' comments about Coco Gauff after French Open final

Aryna Sabalenka has branded her comments about Coco Gauff after the French Open final "completely unprofessional" and revealed she wrote to the American to apologise.

Gauff edged a close three-set match in Paris to win her second Grand Slam title and deny Sabalenka a first Roland-Garros crown.

In her post-match press conference in Paris, Sabalenka had suggested that the result was more due to her own errors than to Gauff's performance, describing it as the worst final she had played.

Sabalenka, a three-time major champion, hit 37 winners but finished the final with 70 unforced errors - compared to Gauff's 30.

The world No 1 struck a more gracious tone on social media afterwards and, speaking to Eurosport Germany ahead of her first grass-court tournament in Berlin, the Belarusian was contrite.

"That was just completely unprofessional of me," said Sabalenka. "I let my emotions get the better of me.

"I absolutely regret what I said back then. We all make mistakes. I'm just a human being who's still learning in life. I think we all have those days when we lose control. The difference with me is the world is watching."

Sabalenka contacted Gauff in the aftermath to apologise and emphasise her respect for her rival, who she also lost to in the US Open final two years ago.

"I kept getting so emotional," the 27-year-old Sabalenka added. "So I learned a lot. Above all, one thing: I'm the one who always treats my opponents with great respect, whether I win or lose. Without that respect, I wouldn't be where I am today. So it was a tough but very valuable lesson for me."

She has now turned her focus to winning a first title at Wimbledon, which begins on June 30.

Sabalenka remains motivated by her semi-final defeat two years ago, when she lost to Tunisian star Ons Jabeur despite leading by a set and a break. She withdrew from the tournament last year due to a shoulder injury.

"We all have the same goal: to win the tournament," she said. "It's about how willing you are to go out on the court and compete, even when things aren't going so well. It's about how willing you are to go out there and fight for what you want."

