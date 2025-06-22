 Skip to content

Carlos Alcaraz claims second Queen's Club title in ideal preparation for defence of Wimbledon crown

Carlos Alcaraz completed ideal preparations at Queen's Club ahead of his men's singles title defence as Wimbledon; world No 2 beat Jiri Lehecka in three sets to retain his title in London as his red-hot form continues

By Ros Satar

Sunday 22 June 2025 17:10, UK

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning match point against Jaume Munar of Spain, during the Queen's Club Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Image: Alcaraz defended his Queen's Club title a week before Wimbledon starts

Carlos Alcaraz edged Jiri Lehecka to win a second Queen's Club title, which has proved to be excellent preparation as he looks to win Wimbledon for the third time.

The world No 2 won in three sets, 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-2.

Alcaraz came through a highly-competitive first set where he was able to break the Czech late on before going on to serve out for the lead.

Jiri Lehecka
Image: Jiri Lehecka

Lehecka, who beat an ailing Jack Draper in the semi-final, did not let his head drop, and went toe-to-toe with the Spaniard in a second set with no break-point chances for either player until the tie-break.

The pair traded mini-breaks until Lehecka broke for a narrow lead, levelling the match on his first set-point.

However Alcaraz was the first to break after the first changeover in the decider, and kept ahead before breaking for the title.

Having won his fifth Grand Slam title last earlier this month at Roland Garros, Alcaraz took some time to unwind before starting his preparations to defend his two-time winning streak at Wimbledon.

Also See:

Carlos Alcaraz
Image: Carlos Alcaraz

"This is really special this trophy and this tournament for me," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview.

"The goal this week was just to compete and have a few matches on the grass and this final was a gift for me," he continued.

"I just enjoyed the moment and the final."

Alcaraz has won 27 of his 28 matches since April, his lone loss coming against Holger Rune in the Barcelona final, and Sunday's win was his fifth title this year.

Carlos Alcaraz's Titles in 2025

Rotterdam ATP 500 Indoor Hard
Monte Carlo ATP 1000 Clay
Rome ATP 1000 Clay
Roland Garros Grand Slam Clay
Queen's Club ATP 500 Grass

Doing the double

Carlos Alcaraz
Image: Carlos Alcaraz

Since 1979, eight players have done the London grass double in winning Queen's Club and Wimbledon in the same year - including Alcaraz.

Players who won The Queen's Club and The Championships

Player Year(s)
John McEnroe 1981, 1984
Jimmy Connors 1982
Boris Becker 1985
Pete Sampras 1996, 1999
Lleyton Hewitt 2002
Rafael Nadal 2008
Andy Murray 2013, 2016
Carlos Alcaraz 2023

ATP Halle

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik plays a shot against Britain's Jack Draper during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Image: Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik plays a shot against Britain's Jack Draper during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev for the Terra Wortmann Open 6-3 7-6 (7-4) continuing the run of form that saw him down Jack Draper in the fourth round of the French Open.

WTA Berlin

Marketa Vondrousova upset world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first final since winning the Wimbledon title in 2023
Image: Marketa Vondrousova upset world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first final since winning the Wimbledon title in 2023

Czech 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova backed up her stunning win over world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka by claiming the Berlin Tennis Open beating China's Wang Xinyu 7-6 (12-10) 4-6 6-2.

WTA Nottingham

July 30, 2021, Washington, D.C, U.S: MCCARTNEY KESSLER reacts to winning a pivotal point during her loss to Marie Bouzkova at the Rock Creek Tennis Center. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Image: July 30, 2021, Washington, D.C, U.S: MCCARTNEY KESSLER reacts to winning a pivotal point during her loss to Marie Bouzkova at the Rock Creek Tennis Center. (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

USA's McCartney Kessler proved her win over two-time champion Katie Boulter was no fluke as she beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6- 7-5.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW