Carlos Alcaraz claims second Queen's Club title in ideal preparation for defence of Wimbledon crown
Carlos Alcaraz completed ideal preparations at Queen's Club ahead of his men's singles title defence as Wimbledon; world No 2 beat Jiri Lehecka in three sets to retain his title in London as his red-hot form continues
Sunday 22 June 2025 17:10, UK
Carlos Alcaraz edged Jiri Lehecka to win a second Queen's Club title, which has proved to be excellent preparation as he looks to win Wimbledon for the third time.
The world No 2 won in three sets, 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-2.
Alcaraz came through a highly-competitive first set where he was able to break the Czech late on before going on to serve out for the lead.
Lehecka, who beat an ailing Jack Draper in the semi-final, did not let his head drop, and went toe-to-toe with the Spaniard in a second set with no break-point chances for either player until the tie-break.
The pair traded mini-breaks until Lehecka broke for a narrow lead, levelling the match on his first set-point.
However Alcaraz was the first to break after the first changeover in the decider, and kept ahead before breaking for the title.
Having won his fifth Grand Slam title last earlier this month at Roland Garros, Alcaraz took some time to unwind before starting his preparations to defend his two-time winning streak at Wimbledon.
"This is really special this trophy and this tournament for me," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview.
"The goal this week was just to compete and have a few matches on the grass and this final was a gift for me," he continued.
"I just enjoyed the moment and the final."
Alcaraz has won 27 of his 28 matches since April, his lone loss coming against Holger Rune in the Barcelona final, and Sunday's win was his fifth title this year.
Carlos Alcaraz's Titles in 2025
|Rotterdam
|ATP 500 Indoor Hard
|Monte Carlo
|ATP 1000 Clay
|Rome
|ATP 1000 Clay
|Roland Garros
|Grand Slam Clay
|Queen's Club
|ATP 500 Grass
Doing the double
Since 1979, eight players have done the London grass double in winning Queen's Club and Wimbledon in the same year - including Alcaraz.
Players who won The Queen's Club and The Championships
|Player
|Year(s)
|John McEnroe
|1981, 1984
|Jimmy Connors
|1982
|Boris Becker
|1985
|Pete Sampras
|1996, 1999
|Lleyton Hewitt
|2002
|Rafael Nadal
|2008
|Andy Murray
|2013, 2016
|Carlos Alcaraz
|2023
ATP Halle
Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev for the Terra Wortmann Open 6-3 7-6 (7-4) continuing the run of form that saw him down Jack Draper in the fourth round of the French Open.
WTA Berlin
Czech 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova backed up her stunning win over world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka by claiming the Berlin Tennis Open beating China's Wang Xinyu 7-6 (12-10) 4-6 6-2.
WTA Nottingham
USA's McCartney Kessler proved her win over two-time champion Katie Boulter was no fluke as she beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6- 7-5.