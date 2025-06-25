Wimbledon Q&A: Cost of strawberries to ones to watch, including Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz

Ever wondered how much it costs to buy strawberries at Wimbledon? Will it rain? How far will Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu go? Where are all the line judges?

Here's our Q&A guide to your next fortnight of grass-court tennis at the All England Club as Carlos Alcaraz aims to seal an historic three-peat, although he faces stiff opposition from world No 1 Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The biggest fortnight of the year for British tennis will see 22 homegrown hopefuls try their luck in the Wimbledon main singles draws, the highest number since 1988. Draper goes into the tournament as a legitimate title challenger while Raducanu is playing some of her best tennis for years.

But there are more important questions to answer first, like...

How much does it cost to buy strawberries?

Image: How much does it cost to buy strawberries and cream at Wimbledon this year?

Organisers are raising the price of their world famous strawberries and cream for the first time in 15 years this year!

The All England Club have taken great pride in freezing the price of strawberries at £2.50 per portion since 2010, but that will increase by 20p for 2025.

The club sell around 140,000 punnets per year, meaning the new price is on course to bring in an extra £28,000.

How does 'The Queue' work?

Image: The famous queue starts at Wimbledon Park

The queue for on-the-day tickets starts in Wimbledon Park, eventually winding its way towards the Gate 3 turnstiles, where the tickets are sold. It works on a first-come, first-served basis offering the opportunity to purchase both Show Court and Grounds Pass tickets.

Important takeaways include:

No music or loud noise from 10pm-7am

No leaving the queue for more than 30 minutes at a time, lest your spot be forfeit

Restraint in alcohol consumption

No selfie-sticks

Maximum tent occupancy is two people; larger tents are prohibited

Pizza deliveries should be ordered to and picked up at the Wimbledon Park Road gate only

Will it rain at Wimbledon?

Image: Wimbledon would not be Wimbledon if it did not rain, although this year's forecast is for sunny weather

We can't predict the weather but tennis fans will no doubt carry macs and umbrellas just in case of downpours.

Expect highs of 26 to 32 degrees Celsius and lows of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius with rain forecast on Tuesday and Sunday in the first week.

Where have all the line judges gone?

Image: John McEnroe arguing a line-call is now a thing of the past

Visitors to this year's Wimbledon will notice a major change on court.

For the first time, there will be no Ralph Lauren-clad line judges calling shots in or out, with video technology instead now taking full control.

The decision has been met by a mixed reception, with some people believing it represents progress and brings Wimbledon into line with most other tournaments, while others have bemoaned a loss of tradition and the removal of roles within the sport.

It should also mean no more rows between players and officials over line calls, which have provided some of the most famous moments in Wimbledon history.

Where can you watch the action once inside Wimbledon?

Image: The crowd on 'The Hill' will be back this summer

Head to Aorangi Terrace, commonly known as 'Henman Hill', alongside a series of other nicknames including 'Murray Mound' or what about 'Draper's Drop' and 'Raducanu Ridge' for this year?

A multimillion-pound development, due to be finished in time for the 2027 championships, will boost the Hill's capacity by 20 per cent and improve accessibility for wheelchair users.

Could this be Draper's moment?

Image: Jack Draper has gone from dangerous floater to bona fide challenger

It is approaching the 10-year anniversary of Andy Murray's second singles title, and this year appears to be the best chance of a home champion since.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Draper has gone from dangerous floater to bona fide challenger for the biggest titles over the past year. He has already ticked off a first Masters 1000 crown at Indian Wells, reaching another final in Madrid and the semi-finals at Queen's, and, with home support, a game well suited to grass and a top-four seeding, his stock could barely be higher.

Can Raducanu add to her US Open title?

Image: Emma Raducanu has her sights set on winning a maiden Wimbledon title

Now back at the top of the British rankings, Raducanu is playing probably some of her best tennis since her remarkable US Open triumph in 2021 - although that bar is lower after a turbulent few years due to injury.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 22-year-old is having to manage a back problem, but her informal coaching arrangement with Mark Petchey appears to be working.

Alcaraz vs Sinner: Who wins?

Image: Carlos Alcaraz consoles Jannik Sinner after their incredible French Open final duel

Who needs the big four? Alcaraz and Sinner treated tennis fans to a final for the ages at the French Open, with the Spaniard saving three match points before finally getting the better of his rival in a fifth-set tie-break.

Sinner is yet to reach a Wimbledon final but the young duo are a level above the rest of the men's game at the moment so it would be no surprise at all if a repeat final is on the cards.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Last hurrah for Djokovic?

Image: Aged 38, can the last of the 'Big Three' still standing land an eighth Wimbledon title?

Djokovic celebrated his 38th birthday in May and he is all too aware time is running out if he is to land a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Although he has lost to Alcaraz in the final at Wimbledon the last two years, he was agonisingly close in 2023, and last year he was still recovering from knee surgery.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

His grass-court nous will give him an advantage over most of the field, while he has performed strongly at both Grand Slams this season, reaching the semi-finals both times.

Alcaraz and Sinner are unquestionably favourites, but do not rule out Djokovic.

Are Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Serena Williams still playing?

Image: From the fab four Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have all retired, but Novak Djokovic is still playing

In one word, no! In September 2022, Federer shocked the world by announcing his retirement after winning 20 Grand Slam titles and 109 ATP Tour singles titles. The Swiss maestro won eight Wimbledon titles over the course of his 25-year career.

Murray ended Britain's 77-year wait for a home champion in men's singles in 2013 when he beat Djokovic in the final. The Scot won a second title - and his third Grand Slam singles title overall - in the 2016 final against Milos Raonic.

Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, including 14 French Open titles, retired in late 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the most iconic winning moments throughout the history of the US Open...

Serena Williams stated she was "evolving away" from the sport after the US Open in 2022. She won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including Wimbledon seven times.

Name three other players to watch at Wimbledon...

Alexander Bublik

Image: Alexander Bublik won on grass in Halle

The maverick from Kazakhstan - who prefers a getaway to Las Vegas to a training block - knocked Draper out of the French Open and accounted for Sinner on his way to the Halle title last week in a blur of pinpoint serving, thunderous winners and a drop shot which lands like a butterfly with sore feet. Temperamental, gloriously unpredictable and brilliant fun to watch.

Tatjana Maria

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The German mother of two came from out of nowhere to be crowned the Queen of Queen's Club earlier this month. Maria went on an incredible run through qualifying before slicing four top-20 players into submission to become the oldest WTA 500 champion at the age of 37. Could bringing 1980s-style tennis back to Wimbledon land the ultimate prize?

Qinwen Zheng

Image: Qinwen Zheng knocked out Emma Raducanu at Queen's

With a huge Chinese fanbase, Olympic champion Zheng probably has a claim to be the most recognisable female player worldwide. She has also built a reputation for some frowned-upon antics, from flouting warm-up convention by hitting winners to changing her rackets and shoes during an opponent's service game, most recently against Raducanu at Queen's.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.