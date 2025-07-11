Wimbledon: 'Surprised' Iga Swiatek ready to face Amanda Anisimova in final no one saw coming

Iga Swiatek says she has surprised herself with her form on grass, and is now just one victory away from a first senior Wimbledon title.

The Pole has been growing in confidence all tournament and was calmness personified in her 6-2 6-0 semi-final victory over Belinda Bencic that lasted just 72 minutes.

The heat on the court came from the racket of Swiatek, who has somewhat improbably surged back to form on the lawns in SW19.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the women's semi-finals of Wimbledon and the mixed doubles final on day eleven of Wimbledon

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It was, by her exceedingly lofty standards, a torrid campaign on her favoured clay for the 24-year-old but a run to the final of the grass-court tournament in Bad Homburg on the eve of Wimbledon appears to have been the catalyst.

That was the first final Swiatek had reached at any level since winning her fifth Grand Slam title at the French Open last spring, and now she is only one match away from matching Carlos Alcaraz by winning major trophies on each surface.

Swiatek won the girls' title here seven years ago but had never been beyond the quarter-finals in the main event until now and, asked if she had surprised herself, she said: "I did. Yeah, for sure.

"Honestly I never even dreamt it was going to be possible for me to play in the final. I'm just super excited. I thought I experienced everything on the court but I didn't experience playing well on grass.

"I feel confident and I'm just going for it. For sure it's working."

Image: Swiatek stormed into her first Wimbledon final with victory against former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic

Queen of grass?

List of active players to reach the final on all three surfaces in women's singles Grand Slam events:



Iga Swiatek 🔵🟠🟢



End-of-list.



By not winning the French Open for the first time since 2021, Swiatek had more time to prepare on grass, and that groundwork has been paying off in style.

She denied feeling less pressure this year, saying: "I think I'm not going to have seasons where the pressure is not going to be kind of forced on me from the expectations from the outside anymore.

"Every year it's kind of the same, but I feel sometimes I can handle it better or ignore it. I think it's easier if you haven't won Roland Garros and also if you had more time to practise."

Anisimova: To be in Wimbledon final is indescribable

Given her extra experience at the latter stages of slams, and the fact she is yet to lose a final, Swiatek will go in as the favourite against American first-timer Amanda Anisimova, who nevertheless will bring a lot more firepower than Bencic.

Anisimova stunned world No 1 and title favourite Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 4-6 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon final just two years after walking away from the sport to prioritise her mental health.

Anisimova a Grand Slam finalist

✅First win over world No 1



✅First Grand Slam final



✅13th top 10 win



✅Leads head to head with Sabalenka 6-3



"To come out on top and be in the final at Wimbledon is incredibly special," Anisimova said.

Image: Amanda Anisimova stunned Aryna Sabalenka to reach her maiden Grand Slam final

"To be honest if you told me then I'd be in the final at Wimbledon I would not believe you.

"To be in this spot is not easy. To be in the final is indescribable."

We meet again...

October 2016 - Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova face off in the Junior Fed Cup Finals



July 2025 - Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova face off in the Wimbledon final



Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.