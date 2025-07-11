Venus Williams: Tennis legend accepts wild card to make playing return at DC Open after 16-month absence

Venus Williams has accepted a wild-card invitation to play singles at this month's DC Open, which would be the seven-time Grand Slam champion's first tournament in more than a year.

Williams, who turned 45 in June, has not competed in an official match since the Miami Open in March 2024, where she lost in the first round as a wildcard.

She was announced as a wild-card entry for this February's BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells before confirming she was not playing there after all.

But, five months on, Williams confirmed she would play at the Washington DC event, which features both the WTA and ATP Tour, with the tournament running from July 21-27 live on Sky Sports Tennis.

In a statement released by tournament organisers, Williams said: "There's something truly special about DC: the energy, the fans, the history.

"This city has always shown me so much love, and I can't wait to compete there again."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

DC Open chairman Mark Ein said: "She has inspired people around the world with her accomplishments on the court and her visionary impact off the court.

"I know how much it means to our DC fans and community to be able to watch her compete in person this summer."

Williams' most recent Grand Slam appearances came in 2023, when she exited in the first round at Wimbledon - after slipping in the first set and hurting her right knee - and the US Open.

Williams, the older sister of 23-Grand Slam winner Serena, won her seven Grand Slam titles between 2000 and 2008, five of which came at Wimbledon.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.