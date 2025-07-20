Jack Draper injury: British No 1 pulls out of ATP 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati ahead of US Open

Jack Draper has suffered an arm injury which will put him out of action for at least a month ahead of the US Open at the end of August.

Draper will miss the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open, both live on Sky Sports Tennis, over the next three weeks, two events he planned to enter.

The British No 1 has not played since losing in the second round of Wimbledon earlier this month to Marin Cilic.

"After Wimbledon I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season," he said.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati.

"See you in NYC!"

Draper has dropped from fourth to fifth in the ATP rankings and could drop further before the final Grand Slam of the year in New York, live on Sky Sports, if players behind him perform well during the North American swing.

After winning Indian Wells in March, Draper has endured a mixed season season with early exits in Miami and Monte Carlo, before reaching the final of the Madrid Open in May and losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open.

He was knocked out in the fourth round of the French Open by Alexander Bublik then made the semi-finals at Queen's but did not meet expectations at Wimbledon.

