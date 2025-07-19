Emma Raducanu could face Naomi Osaka at Washington Open in second round, Katie Boulter with tricky draw

Emma Raducanu could face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the second round of the Washington Open if the pair win their opening matches.

Raducanu is playing for the first time since her agonising third-round Wimbledon defeat to Aryna Sabalenka and will play Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the first round, which begins on Monday - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Fellow Brit Katie Boulter has a tough draw against Greece's Maria Sakkari, then would play second seed Emma Navarro in the next round.

Raducanu and Boulter are in line to meet in the quarter-finals, should they reach that stage of the WTA 500 tournament, and are building up to the final Grand Slam of the year - the US Open, which is live on Sky Sports from August 24 to September 7.

The top four seeds - Jessica Pegula, Navarro, Elena Rybakina and Clara Tauson - have received a bye to the second round.

Venus Williams is back on the tour after 16 months out of the sport and has accepted a wild card for the Washington Open.

Williams, the older sister of 23-Grand Slam winner Serena, will play compatriot Peyton Stearn in her first match since March 2024.

The 45-year-old won seven Grand Slam titles between 2000 and 2008, five of which came at Wimbledon.

Image: Venus Williams has accepted a wild-card invitation to play singles in Washington

